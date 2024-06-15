Hot start pushes Range Riders past Idaho Falls

Jun. 15—Back in the friendly confines of Glacier Bank Park, the Glacier Range Riders rode a pair of hot innings early to a 15-7 victory over the Idaho Falls Chukars Friday.

Trailing 1-0 in the second, Glacier (14-8) took the lead 2-1 on a Gavin Tonkel RBI single. Andy Atwood and Ajay Sczepkowski both added runs in the inning to make it a 4-1 Range Riders lead.

In the third Glacier put up a seven spot to increase the lead to 11-2, highlighted by a Gavin Tonkel two-run homer to right field.

The Chukars (6-16) fought to stay in the game as Jacob Jablonski blasted one over the wall during a four-run fifth inning to make it an 11-7 ballgame.

In the bottom of the fifth Christian Kirtley put any hopes the Chukars had to bed as he hit a three-run bomb to extend the lead to 14-7. Glacier added one more run in the seventh, while the bullpen shut the Chukars down late.

The Range Riders stayed aggressive on offense, stealing five bases. Mason Dinesen stole up three himself.

Keaton Carattini picked up the win after throwing 1 2-3 innings of no-hit ball in relief, he struck out three.

Cullen Kafka started on the bump for the Range Riders, going four innings and allowing three runs on seven hits.

Garrett VanDeventer started and is credited with the loss after allowing nine runs on nine hits in 2 1-3 innings.

Idaho Falls 101 140 000 — 7 11 2

Glacier 047 030 10x — 15 16 1

Garrett VanDeventer, Robbie Brown (3), Bryant Bagshaw (6), Sergio Ramirez (7), Steven Ordorica (8) and Robert Barham, Craig Corliss. Cullen Kafka, Tyler Clayton (5), Keaton Carattini (5), Cameron Cowan (7), Andy Atwood (9) and Jerome Huntzinger.

IDAHO FALLS — Zaid Walker 4-6, Trevor Rogers 0-4, Chris Monroe 1-4, Brett Barrera 1-4, Jacob Jablonski 2-5, Tyler Wyatt 1-4, Myles Austin 1-4, Robert Barham 0-2, Craig Corliss 0-1, Brandon Bohning 1-4.

GLACIER — Nick Block 0-0, Ajay Sczepkowski 2-6, Chad Castillo 2-2, Christian Kirtley 2-4, Mason Dinesen 2-5, John Daly 1-3, Ben Fitzgerald 0-0, Blaze O'Saben 1-4, Jerome Huntzinger 1-4, Gavin Tonkel 3-5, Andy Atwood 2-6.

2B — Walker, Bohning, Castillo, Dinesen. HR — Jablonski, Castillo, Tonkel. RBIs — Walker 2, Jablonski 2, Rogers, Barrera, Wyatt, Kirtley 4, Tonkel 3, Dinesen 2, O'Saben 2, Huntzinger, Sczepkowski, Atwood.

Glacier pitcher Cameron Cowan (33) delivers in the seventh inning against the Idaho Falls Chukars at Glacier Bank Park on Friday, June 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Casey Kreider

Glacier second baseman Mason Dinesen (23) applies the tag as Idaho Falls' Tyler Wyatt (9) is caught stealing in the seventh inning at Glacier Bank Park on Friday, June 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Casey Kreider

Glacier's Christian Kirtley (1) celebrates with Chad Castillo (28) and Ajay Szcepkowski (24) after hitting a three-run home run in the fifth inning against the Idaho Falls Chukars at Glacier Bank Park on Friday, June 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Casey Kreider

Range Riders fans watch from the concourse as the sun sets in the sixth inning as Glacier plays the Idaho Falls Chukars at Glacier Bank Park on Friday, June 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Casey Kreider

Glacier starting pitcher Cullen Kafka (32) delivers in the first inning against the Idaho Falls Chukars at Glacier Bank Park on Friday, June 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Casey Kreider

Glacier's Gavin Tonkel (5) connects on a two-run home run to right field in the third inning against the Idaho Falls Chukars at Glacier Bank Park on Friday, June 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Casey Kreider

Glacier's Gavin Tonkel (5, right) celebrates with Jerry Huntzinger (30) after Tonkel's two-run home run in the third inning against the Idaho Falls Chukars at Glacier Bank Park on Friday, June 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Casey Kreider

Glacier's Christian Kirtley (1) beats the tag at home plate against the Idaho Falls Chukars at Glacier Bank Park on Friday, June 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Casey Kreider

Glacier second baseman Mason Dinesen (23) watches a grounder into his glove against the Idaho Falls Chukars at Glacier Bank Park on Friday, June 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Casey Kreider

Glacier right fielder Gavin Tonkel (5) tracks down a fly ball against the Idaho Falls Chukars at Glacier Bank Park on Friday, June 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Casey Kreider

Idaho Falls' Zaid Walker (21) slides into second base under the tag of Glacier second baseman Mason Dinesen (23) in the first inning at Glacier Bank Park on Friday, June 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Casey Kreider

Glacier shorstop Andy Atwood (21) watches a low line drive into his glove for an out against the Idaho Falls Chukars at Glacier Bank Park on Friday, June 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Casey Kreider

Glacier left fielder Blaze O'Saben (2) tracks down a fly ball in the first inning against the Idaho Falls Chukars at Glacier Bank Park on Friday, June 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Casey Kreider

Glacier's Ajay Sczepkowski (24) connects on a single against the Idaho Falls Chukars at Glacier Bank Park on Friday, June 14. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Casey Kreider