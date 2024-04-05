A hot start from Pittsburg held off Fort Scott 6-3, advancing to the championship of the Adam LaRoche Tournament

FORT SCOTT, Ks. — The opening day of the 2024 Adam LaRoche Varsity Baseball Tournament kicked off Thursday afternoon. Both the Fort Scott Tigers and Pittsburg Purple Dragons both won their quarterfinal games. Thursday night, they faced each other for a spot in the championship game on Saturday.

The Purple Dragons halts Fort Scott to defeat the Tigers 6-3.

Pittsburg’s hot start in the first, third and fourth innings propel the Purple Dragons to a 6-0 lead. However, the Tigers scored three runs in the later innings but ultimately wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.

Fort Scott will play for third place on Saturday. They await their opponent out of Friday games. the Time is yet to be announced.

While, the Purple Dragons advance to the championship game on Saturday. Time is yet to be determined. They will await their opponent.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.