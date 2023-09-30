Hot start for Marshfield burns Bridgewater-Raynham in non-league clash

BRIDGEWATER— For a football team, a strong start can be a difference maker, and that was certainly the case for Marshfield High on Friday night.

After scoring a pair of touchdowns on their first six offensive snaps, the Rams cruised to a 33-7 non-league win over Bridgewater-Raynham (0-4) as the Trojan offense was kept at bay by the Marshfield defensive line.

"I thought that was the first time all year that, as a team, we put together a fast start," Rams coach Chris Arouca said after his team improved to 2-2. "The past three games we’ve had spurts of being a good team and playing well, but tonight everybody on offense, defense and special teams played together and played really well, so it was gratifying for our kids with how hard they work to finally put everything together."

Leading the way on offense for Marshfield was senior quarterback Tor Maas, who went 7-of-12 passing for 136 yards and a pair of touchdowns while also carrying the ball six times for 25 yards and a touchdown.

"This was most complete game he’s played," Arouca said. "It was rainy and windy out here to start and he was hitting the guys in stride."

Marshfield senior wide receiver Reid Bergamesca finished with three catches for 95 yards and a pair of touchdowns while junior running back Davin True had 12 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown. Junior wide receiver Charlie Carroll hauled in a 33-yard touchdown catch and senior linebacker Brady Bogni with four tackles.

As for B-R, senior quarterback Declan Byrne went 4-of-8 passing for 22 yards while senior running back Ryan Catino had 17 carries for 56 yards. Junior running back Caleb Tripp, who took over as quarterback in the second half, had eight carries for 91 yards and a touchdown. Defensively, senior defensive end Amin Abbassi had four tackles while junior linebacker Charles Swenson had three.

For Trojans coach Lou Pacheco, after a grueling four games against Milford, Xaverian and Barnstable, his players were just out of gas.

"You hate to say it and don’t want to make excuses, but our guys just had nothing left in the tank," Pacheco said. "They laid it all on the line against Barnstable and (today was) what we left, so we need a little rest to get ready for our league games and I think we’re going to be just fine, but that was a legit gauntlet of four games and that was a good football team."

In the third quarter, the Trojans turned to Tripp under center and a run-only offense, something which Pacheco said the team usually only does in practice.

"That’s that Navy personnel, that old-school option football that we really like and we practice," Pacheco said. "We don’t run a ton of it because we’ve got Declan Byrne who’s an amazing quarterback that can throw it, but this was one of those games where we wanted to get a little work with it and I thought it looked pretty good."

In the end, it paid off in preventing the shutout as Tripp broke through the Rams' line for a 61-yard touchdown run, which following the extra point by junior kicker Drew Bollin, made it 33-7 in the closing minutes as the running clock wound down.

Next week, both teams are set to start their league schedules, with the Trojans of the Southeast Conference headed down to Fall River to take on Durfee (1-3) next Friday while Marshfield kicks off their Patriot Keenan schedule a day later as they play host to Silver Lake (0-4).

"Us and (B-R) play a gauntlet the first two weeks," Arouca said. "We’re not happy to be 2-2 but all things considered we have a young team and have played some of the best teams in the state and competed with everybody so we’ll take it and hopefully we just keep building on what we’ve started and get better as the year goes on."

"We need to get better," Pacheco said. "I just talked to the guys and we just need a couple days rest to reload and get healthy and if we go in there and play our brand of football, we’re going to be fine, but we’ve got to find ourselves again. The tanks are empty and we’ve got to gas up again."

