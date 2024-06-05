A hot start for Lynx and a cool WNBA reception for Caitlin Clark

Introduction: Host Michael Rand takes listeners through Tuesday's latest hearing in bankruptcy court as local teams try to learn their TV fates. It doesn't sound like Twins games will be back on Bally Sports North for Comcast subscribers anytime soon, while a six-week delay in the Diamond Sports bankruptcy process is making leagues antsy. If you couldn't watch the Twins on Tuesday, you have probably seen that game anyway. They lost 5-1 to the Yankees.

9:00: Star Tribune Lynx writer Kent Youngblood joins Rand for a breakdown of the early part of the WNBA season. The Lynx are off to a hot 6-2 start. Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark is still making a lot of headlines.

30:00: Wolves President Tim Connelly adjusted his contract.

