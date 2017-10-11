After a hot start, Alex Ovechkin signs with CCM

Alex Ovechkin has officially signed an endorsement deal with CCM after spending the previous six years with Bauer.

The Capitals' captain, who became the first player in 100 years to record hat tricks in back-to-back games to start the season, has been using CCM skates, sticks and equipment since training camp.

The contract the three-time league MVP signed with Bauer in 2011 expired prior to this season. Ovechkin's new deal with CCM and its Russian distributor, SPORTCONCEPT, is a long-term agreement similar in length to the one with Bauer, a source said.

"I started my career with the company and I am excited to be back with CCM!" Ovechkin said in a statement. "We are going to work together to help me be the best player I can be."

Ovechkin broke into the NHL wearing CCM. TheMontreal-based equipment manufacturer now counts Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, Brent Burns, Carey Price, John Tavares, among other big names players, on its endorsement roster.

Although terms of the deal were not announced, endorsement deals in hockey do not approach the like multi-million dollar NBA sneaker deals. They're good money, but not a life-changing sum for a player like Ovechkin, who'll make $10 million in salary from the Caps this season.

Top players typically make endorsement decisions based on what works best for them.

And given the fact that Ovechkin has a league-leading seven goals through three games, he's got to be feeling pretty good about his decision to switch.

