Hot start for 901 FC as Memphis cruise past Rowdies, 4-1

Memphis, Tenn. – Memphis 901 FC delivered a 4-1 attacking clinic against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at AutoZone Park on Saturday afternoon, winning by a margin of three goals for the second consecutive match.

The Beale Street Boys used a Brazilian brace to outplay an Eastern Conference opponent for the second consecutive outing, this time from Marlon. The first-year attacker put away two goals to go with an assist on Saturday bringing his tally to two goals and three assists in his last two appearances.

Memphis went on the board first in the 19th minute off on a brilliant individual play from Marlon. The Brazilian won possession near the Tampa Bay box and launched a right footed strike to beat the keeper and grab his first goal for 901 FC.

Luiz Fernando joined the fun with the help of Marlon just four minutes later as he finished a long cross into the scoring area with ease for his first goal of the season. Marlon connected for his third assist in the last two games after setting up Bruno Lapa twice in last Saturday’s 3-0 rout of Birmingham Legion FC.

Tampa snuck in a goal just before the halftime whistle, but the second half proved to be all Memphis as struck again in the 50th minute. Lapa launched a strike at the goal that hit the crossbar, but Marlon was in position to hit in the rebound for his second score of the afternoon.

Dylan Borczak denied any further questions with a 64th minute goal served up by a long pass from Tyler Deric.

Memphis 901 FC will have a short turnaround as they take on MLS club FC Dallas in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 on Tuesday, May 7 at Toyota Stadium. Kickoff for the matchup is set for 7:30 p.m. CT.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.