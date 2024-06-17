Hot Springs’ Lakeside Rams win 2024 Shootout of the South

On the final day of Arkansas’ premier 7-on-7 football tournament, the Lakeside High Rams defeated Little Rock Christian, Pulaski Academy, and Keller (Texas) to hoist their first-ever Shootout of the South trophy Saturday.

The 28-14 championship victory was even more impressive as it was the program’s second 7-on-7 tournament win this week.

Rams quarterback Wally Wolcott won the Top Gun award for the best arm in the tournament, while Rams receiver Ajay Burns took home the Top Receiver award.

In the consolation bracket final, Jonesboro defeated Little Rock Catholic 27-23.

