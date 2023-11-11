Hot Springs denies EPJ repeat in Class 11B as Bison claim first football championship

Nov. 10—VERMILLION — For the second straight year, a first-time state champion was crowned in Class 11B.

Coming up with a pair of late stops inside its own 25-yard line, sixth-seeded Hot Springs held off defending champion and No. 4 seed Elk Point-Jefferson 13-7, giving the Bison program its inaugural football title 20 years on from its lone other appearance at the DakotaDome.

"I'm just trying to hold back emotions. I'm so proud of this team, this program, the assistant coaches and the hard work everyone has done and the support of our crowd," said Hot Springs coach Ben Kramer in a postgame interview with South Dakota Public Broadcasting. "This is unbelievable. I can't even begin to describe it."

With the victory, Hot Springs (11-1) joined Winner (2009, 2012, 2015-16, 2020-21) and Gregory (1998) as the only West River programs to win the Class 11B championship.

All the scoring occurred in the first half, as the defenses settled in an stymied the offenses. EPJ (10-2) took the opening kickoff and marched 77 yards in 10 plays, capped by a 2-yard rushing score by Jacob Gale. Hot Springs promptly answered, needing six plays to cover 70 yards with Camron Maciejewski sprinting 32 yards for the game-tying touchdown.

Later, in the second quarter, the Bison connected on another big play, as Braden Peterson hauled in a 79-yard pass from Colin Iverson and outraced the Huskies' defense to the endzone.

After giving up a touchdown on the game's opening possession, the Hot Springs defense bent but didn't break, holding EPJ scoreless over the final 42 minutes of action to hold on for the win. All three of the Huskies' second-half drives ended inside the Bison 25-yard line, the first two inside the red zone on turnovers on downs and the last on a game-sealing interception tipped by Matt Close into the waiting arms of Peterson.

"Our defense has been huge all year long," Kramer said. "We knew we just needed to get some points on offense and then let our defense do their thing."

Afterward, Kramer and EPJ coach Jake Terry shared an embrace at midfield. Moments later, Kramer, in his 18th year coaching the Bison, hoisted the state title trophy with a triumphant cheer directed at the healthy contingent that make the 6 1/2-hour trip across the state for the title game.

Peterson finished with 154 total yards of offense and was named most outstanding back of the title game, while Maciejewski added 110 total yards, eight tackles and an interception and was honored as the Joe Robbie MVP. Caleb Rickenbach had nine tackles, two for loss, and a pass breakup and helped pave the way for nearly 200 rushing yards, earning recognition as the most outstanding lineman.

Garrett Merkley recorded 106 yards from scrimmage and tacked on four tackles, an interception and another pass breakup on defense to lead EPJ. Jacob Gale put up 82 of the Huskies' 163 rushing yards, as Keaton Gale went 8-of-18 passing for 112 yards.