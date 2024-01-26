Hot shooting Hellgate boys down Pack
Jan. 26—MISSOULA — Easton Sant scored 22 points, Zane Gillhouse added 14 and Missoula Hellgate defeated Glacier 60-39 in Western AA boys basketball Thursday.
Noah Cummings scored 14 points to lead the Wolfpack (5-4, 3-2 in Western AA), who led 15-13 after one quarter.
Chance McNulty scored nine points for Hellgate (9-1, 6-0), who outscored Glacier 32-16 in the second half.
Glacier 15 8 8 8 — 39
Hellgate 13 15 20 12 — 60
GLACIER — Cohen Kastelitz 4 1-1 9, Liam Ells 1 1-2 4, Luke Nikunen 0 0-0 0, Owen Henry 0 0-0 0, Easton Kauffman 1 1-2 3, Brantly Salmonsen 1 2-2 4, Josh Eagleton 1 0-0 2, Gabe Christianson 0 1-2 1, Slate Burrington 0 0-0 0, Jackson Endresen 0 1-2 1, Noah Cummings 4 4-7 14, Ben Winters 0 1-2 1. Team totals 12 12-20 39.
HELLGATE —Easton Sant 8 5-6 22, Parker Link 1 0-0 2, Colter Russell 1 0-0 2, Chip Seidensticker 0 0-0 0, Jacob Finch 1 0-0 2, Sam Cohea 0 0-0 0, Vinny Paffhausen 0 0-0 0, Evan Pryon 1 0-0 2, Zane Gillhouse 6 0-0 14, Luke Hoppe 1 0-0 2, Spencer Wayland 1 0-2 3, Chance McNulty 4 0-0 9, Rylan Davis 1 0-0 2. Team totals 25 5-8 60.
3-point goals — Glacier 3 (Cummings 2, Ells) Hellgate 5 (Gillhouse 2, Wayland, McNulty, Sant). Fouls — Glacier 11, Hellgate 17. Fouled out — Colter Russell.