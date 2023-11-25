Hot-shooting first half from distance lifts Hawaii

Nov. 25—Long-range shooting and tight defense carried the Hawaii basketball team to a 76-57 rout of UT Rio Grande Valley in the opening round of the Acrisure Invitational at Palm Desert, Calif., on Friday.

"It was a great win, " UH coach Eran Ganot said of the first of the'Bows' three games on this road trip. "I'm proud of our team."

UTRGV, previously known as Texas-Pan American, brought a pressing defense and an athletic lineup. "We set the tone early by attacking the pressure, getting to the rim and making good decisions, " Ganot said in a postgame phone interview. "Things are nice, and they open up, when you start shooting the 3-ball."

On Friday, it was Yale transfer Matthue Cotton who delivered the early offense for the'Bows. Cotton buried five 3s in a 19-point first half to help the'Bows take a 43-23 lead into the intermission. The'Bows were 9-for-13 on shots from behind the arc in the first half.

Cotton missed his only 3 attempt in the second half, but he sneaked into the low post for two dunks to finish with 23 points.

"He's getting comfortable, " Ganot said of the 6-foot-4 guard. "He's getting more games under his belt. l think we have a team with different guys on different nights. Everybody has to stay ready. Today, it was his opportunity, and he delivered at both ends. He played our most minutes (31 :22 ), as well."

Cotton played in 77 games in three seasons with Yale, starting 13 during the 2021-22 season. But he suffered an injury to his left (shooting ) shoulder that season, and underwent surgery after that. The Ivy League limits players to four seasons. Because he could not use his shoulder rehabilitation for a medical hardship, he did not play in 2022-23 as his Ivy League eligibility expired. He entered the transfer portal and signed with UH.

"I'm happy for him, " Ganot said. "I know the guys are happy for him."

The Vaqueros tracked Cotton in the second half, opening shots for guard Noel Coleman, who scored 14 of his 17 points after the intermission. Coleman hit back-to-back 3s and then a layup in extending the'Bows' lead to 58-32 with 12 :53 to play.

Ganot said Coleman, a tri-captain, showed patience and selflessness in not forcing shots while waiting for his opportunity, "Sometimes it's your night, sometimes you're still playing well but you're not getting many looks, " Ganot said. "We all open the floor for each other while we continue to be aggressive on both ends."

The past two seasons, the Vaqueros relied on 3-point shooting and drawing fouls on drives. But the'Bows' high-handed defense limited the Vaqueros to 10 % 3-point shooting and four free throws in the first half.

"They are a tough cover, " Ganot said. "They force turnovers and they get to the line. I'm glad when they made a couple runs, they weren't extended runs. It's a credit to our guys."

Bernardo da Silva added 14 points and Justin McKoy contributed 14 rebounds for the'Bows.

Elijah Elliot led the Vaqueros with 18 points.