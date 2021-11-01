Hot Seat Watch: How hot is Matt Nagy’s seat after 8 games?

For the third week in a row, we will take a look at how hot Matt Nagy’s seat is at the midway point in the season. Last week, he was at an 8 out of 10. After eight games, his seat is burning. Luckily for him, Nagy didn’t coach last week, so he can’t get higher than an 8.

The Chicago Bears have lost three straight games, one by 10 points, one by 35 points, and then one by 11 points. It’s been ugly when they’ve lost. After a decent start in the first half, the Bears’ offense stalled and the defense couldn’t keep them in the game, en route to a 33-22 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Many fans were impressed with Chris Tabor and how he handled being the acting head coach. The team did look sharper, but Tabor didn’t lead them to victory, so there aren’t enough grounds to make the switch, just yet.

Like always, Nagy’s hot seat will be on a scale of 1-10, with 1 being the coolest and 10 being the hottest seat for Nagy.

Week 8 Hot Seat: 8

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Nagy doesn’t get credit for the loss in the eyes of anyone. He wasn’t the coach this week due to him still being under COVID-19 protocol. The team did look sharper though without him as the coach.

Nagy’s seat is still hot and hasn’t moved due to the circumstance. Since he didn’t coach on Sunday, he can’t be hotter or colder. He remains sitting at 8 after coaching the Bears to a 38-3 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Looking how sharp the team looked under Tabor does bring question marks to me. Does Nagy still have the locker room? Was Tabor’s voice as the leader more impactful? It’s hard to tell, that’s a question for the players and we’ll likely never get an answer on that.

If the team goes back and struggles next week under Nagy, that could answer those questions. The Pittsburgh Steelers are a better team than the 49ers, but they’re beatable. They’re different each week, just like the Bears.

Story continues

Still, at 3-5, the season is a couple of losses from being over. The way the NFC is, 9-8 likely won’t cut it. Chicago has to win 10 or more games to make the playoffs.

How does Nagy's seat get hotter?

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Nagy’s seat gets hotter with more losses. He’s and an 8 out of 10 going into Week 9. The team is 3-5 for the second time in three seasons. Last year after eight games, they were 5-3 in the middle of a six-game losing streak.

The Bears are now 6-14, including playoffs, since starting 5-1 last year. Nagy has only coached them to 13 of those 14 losses, as Tabor was the acting coach in the 49ers loss.

What’s interesting is how well Justin Fields played without Nagy compared to with him. If Fields struggles next week against the Steelers and the offense regresses, it could prove that Nagy is not only the problem, but Tabor could be the solution to finish the season.

How does Nagy's seat get cooler?

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Nagy’s seat gets cooler with more wins. A convincing win or two in the next four games would cool his seat down. A win in prime time against the Steelers could bring him down a spot or two.

Not looking too far ahead, but the Bears do play against the Ravens, Lions, and Cardinals coming out of their bye week after the Steelers game. Outside of the Lions game, those could be all losses. If that happens, his seat could be at a 10 and his job could be unsalvageable.

Winning against either the Ravens or Cardinals, along with a Lions win will cool his seat down. Losing to all three teams could end the Matt Nagy Era in Chicago and leave him jobless going into December.

[listicle id=487481]

1

1