Hot Seat Watch: How hot is Matt Nagy’s seat after 13 games?

After a very anti-climatic second half for the Chicago Bears that resulted in a 45-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, fans have many questions. The big question is, how did this team fall apart so quickly after being up 27-21 at half? Matt Nagy is the one who has to figure that out.

Nagy is now 4-8 as Chicago’s head coach this season. He is one loss away from clinching his first losing season, after back-to-back 8-8 seasons. In this case, since Nagy missed the 49ers game, he doesn’t have the 4-9 record the Bears hold, as he didn’t coach that game.

Still, this 4-9 season has been a waste. Fans have seen some of what Justin Fields can do, but they’d like to see him with a different coach. Nagy is on thin ice and it’s cracking. Things are not good in Chicago, both on offense and now on defense.

Nagy continues to be out-coached weekly, which can be seen as the games get deep into the second half. There’s no finishing games. The Bears could have a lead against anyone in the NFL and it wouldn’t be safe right now. That’s just because of how poorly this team has been coached.

Like always, Nagy’s hot seat will be on a scale of 1-10, with 1 being the coolest and 10 being the hottest seat for Nagy.

Week 14 Hot Seat: 10

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

This Packers loss has to be the end of the Matt Nagy era. There is no way a Bears head coach can win just one football game against their biggest rival in four seasons. In fact, in both 2020 and 2021, Nagy’s Bears lost all four games by 10 or more points. Four straight blowouts.

It’s hard to find the correct answer as to what happened in the second half against the Packers. I do know it starts and ends with Nagy. In the first half, the team looked fantastic – something we should have been seeing all year. The second half – awful.

The question becomes, how does this team score 27 points in the first half and just three points in the second half? It’s mind-blowing. There’s no answer to it.

The way the team fell apart should tell all on what to expect the second this season ends. It’s more than a tough sell to save Nagy’s job. This loss has to have sealed his fate.

How does Nagy's seat get hotter?

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Things seem to be as bad as they can get with Matt Nagy and his hot seat, but this has been said after almost every game this season. After losing seven of their last eight games, the Bears are as close to being out of the playoffs as a team can be, without mathematically being eliminated yet.

At 4-9, this will be the team’s first losing season since 2017. Of course, if they win their final four games, Nagy will have an 8-8 record this season. That would continue his streak of zero losing seasons. Still, three straight 8-8 seasons with poor offensive play doesn’t spell out success.

This loss could be the all-time low for the Nagy era. The way this team has fallen since starting 5-1 in 2020 makes it worse. Nagy is 7-15 as the team’s head coach in their last 22 games.

If this team continues to lose, his seat stays at a 10. With two games against the Vikings, a Giants game, and a Seahawks game left, there’s a good chance it stays at a 10 by year’s end.

How does Nagy's seat get cooler?

Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

It feels like Matt Nagy’s future, or lack of one, with the Bears has been sealed. It’s hard to believe there’s anything he can do to salvage his job. The one thing he has going for him is Fields. The only selling point to ownership would be Nagy helping Fields jump to the next step in 2022. That doesn’t seem likely though. We’ve seen his track record.

To cool Nagy’s seat down, the Bears need to win next Monday night against the Vikings. It cannot be another blowout loss. More than just a win is needed though. The offense has to play better.

If Fields comes out and plays as well as he did in the first half against the Packers, and the offense can play well for 60 minutes, there’s a slight lowering of his hot seat rating. Still, it isn’t enough to salvage his job.

Next, the Bears have to beat the Seahawks, Giants, and Vikings again. They have to build a winning streak to finish off the season. If they can finish 8-9, there’s a slight argument to be made. It’s a tough sell, but Nagy, by winning out, could potentially save his job. Even if his job is saved, the leash will be short and his seat will be on fire going into the 2022 season.

I think it’s too late, and most of the fan base thinks so, too. Chicago fans are done with Nagy, it’s time for the organization to be too.

