‘Hot Sauce’ Tracy Williams discusses The Foundation, his career and ROH YouTube match

Ring of Honor conducts a YouTube exclusive on Wednesday with “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus of The Foundation vs. S.O.S, (Soldiers of Savagery) vs. The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser and Brian Brawler Milonas).

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/ringofhonor

Williams, Titus, Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham recently formed this new, impressive faction. The Foundation is set to lead the way in ROH.

Williams is ready for the challenge and prepared to take that next step, a big step in his pro wrestling journey.

In my video interview with Ring of Honor’s “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams, he discusses Ring of Honor, forming The Foundation with Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham and Rhett Titus, his strong showing in the Pure Title Tournament, teaming with Titus against S.O.S. and The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser and Brian Brawler Milonas) on a ROH YouTube special on Wednesday, March 10, the indies with Gresham, winning tag team gold with Fred Yehi and Drew Gulak in EVOLVE, watching WWE shows at Madison Square Garden, Bret “Hitman” Hart, Ahmed Johnson, MMA and hot wings.

Originally from Brooklyn, Williams debuted in 2009 with Chikara.

Williams is a two-time Evolve tag team champ (with Drew Gulak and Fred Yehi).

Williams joined Ring of Honor in 2018. He participated in the Survival of the Fittest tournament, where he was eliminated at the first round by Gresham. That was his ROH start. Next, he teamed with Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Mark Haskins, Bandido and Tenille Dashwood in Lifeblood.

“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

After Lifeblood, Williams got new life when ROH announced the return of the Pure Title.

Williams defeated Yehi, Rust Taylor and Lethal last year to reach the finals of the ROH Pure Title Tournament. Quote the run.

Then a familiar face stood in his way.

Gresham, who worked with Williams on the indies and Survival of the Fittest Tournament, beat Williams in the finals in October to win the tournament and become the ROH Pure Champion.

ROH Pure Title Tournament Finals

Still, a tremendous showing by Williams, and now he’s competing alongside Gresham and Titus and Lethal, and the sky is just one limit within The Foundation.

Story continues

The Ring of Honor 19th anniversary show is March 26 from the UMBC Event Center in Baltimore.

Tracy Williams on social media

Twitter: https://twitter.com/sauce_williams

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sauce_williams/

Merch: https://saucewear.bigcartel.com/

“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

ROH bio: https://www.rohwrestling.com/wrestlers/tracy-williams

https://www.prowrestlingsheet.com/bandido-tracy-williams-and-more-sign-new-contracts-with-roh/

https://www.mandatory.com/wrestlezone/news/1197796-tracy-williams-roh-evolve-injury

RING OF HONOR SOCIALLY ACCEPTABLE

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ringofhonor

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ringofhonor/

Facebook: facebook.com/ringofhonor

TikTok: roh_wrestling

Web: https://www.rohwrestling.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/ringofhonor

My Pro Wrestling and MMA Talk on the Web and Social Media

http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/fighting/

Twitter: @jimmyv3

YouTube: jim varsallone (jimmyv3 channel)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ProWrestlingSouthFlorida/