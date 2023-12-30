Hot rumor in the transfer portal: Will Howard might end up at Ohio State, not USC

The Ohio State Buckeyes badly need a quarterback. Devin Brown did not provide any solutions in the Buckeyes’ Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri. He struggled. Then he got hurt. Lincoln Kienholz filled in for Brown and couldn’t do anything, either.

The final score: Missouri 14, Ohio State 3.

Yes: Ohio State scored just three points.

People will say that OSU had its backups in and was hurt by Marvin Harrison opting out, but remember: This is Ohio State. Number twos should be able to perform at a reasonably high level. They shouldn’t be expected to be spectacular. They should be expected to be solid and reasonably competent.

Ryan Day definitely has a problem on his hands … and he badly needs a quarterback with Kyle McCord transferring to Syracuse.

The hot rumor in the transfer portal is that Will Howard — who visited USC and Lincoln Riley earlier in December — could now be in play at Ohio State.

