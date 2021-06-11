Hot rods coming to Epping this weekend

The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
·1 min read
Jun. 11—The 2021 National Hot Rod Association season makes its stop at Epping's New England Dragway for the New England Nationals this weekend.

Last year's event was canceled by the pandemic. The most recent winners, in 2019, were Steve Torrence (Top Fuel) and Matt Hagan (Funny Car).

This year's race will be televised on Fox, including live finals coverage starting Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

It is the sixth race of the NHRA drag racing series.

For a complete schedule and for ticket information, call (800) 884-6472 or visit the website www.NHRA.com.

