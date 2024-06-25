What’s Hot In Paris? Gold medalists Rowdy Gaines & Brooke Bennett talk the top headlines from Olympic trials

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming and Diving Trials have concluded, and Team USA has picked its roster to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

WFLA Now’s J.B. Biunno will be joined by Rowdy Gaines, a three-time Olympic gold medalist and NBC swimming analyst, and WFLA Olympic Analyst Brooke Bennett, who also won three Olympic gold medals in her swimming career.

Gaines has covered the Olympics for NBC Sports since the Barcelona Summer Olympics in 1992.

During his time as an Olympic swimmer, Gaines was regarded as one of the fastest swimmers in the 80s, according to NBC Sports.

Bennett, on the other hand, was regarded by Swimming World Magazine as “one of the greatest female distance swimmers” in the world.

The Plant City native won her gold medals in the 800m freestyle in the 1996 Olympics and the 400m and 800m freestyle in the 2000 Olympics.

Among the swimmers heading to Paris is Clearwater’s Bobby Finke, who placed in first in the men’s long distance competition Sunday.

According to USA Swimming, Finke will compete in the men’s 800 freestyle and 1500 freestyle.

Finke won’t be the only swimmer from the Tampa Bay. Emma Weyant of Sarasota is also heading to the Olympics to compete in the 400 Individual Medley.

Swimmer Katie Ledecky of Maryland also distinguished herself on her fourth victory in the 800m freestyle. She has been selected to compete in every women’s freestyle category.

“I’m happy to have gotten the job done here in Indy tonight and this week. It was a thrill to race in front of this crowd all week, and of course tonight to reminisce a bit on 12 years ago when my international career got kickstarted by that 800 in Omaha.”

