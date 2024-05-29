How hot is Nick Sirianni’s hot seat? | The Exempt List

Yahoo Sports NFL writer Charles McDonald and ESPN’s Kevin Clark discuss Nick Sirianni’s hot seat in Philadelphia and why they’re surprised he’s still coaching the Eagles in 2024. Hear the full conversation on “The Exempt List with Charles McDonald” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Spotify or wherever you listen.

I'm gonna focus on Nick Ciani here.

I had Zach Berman on my show this week and we talked a little bit about the tax you pay to be the Eagles coach where the Eagles in most years, the owner and the GM believe they've given you a really good roster and super bowl caliber roster.

And the tax you pay is that you can't really have an off year and Nick Ciani has to win this year, has to, and he made the changes that Lowry wanted to hear made, um, where you're bringing in a new staff, you're bring in big fan, you who they wanted a year ago.

Uh, you're bring in Kellen Moore, I'm not really sure what the offense is gonna look like.

We'll put that off to the side.

I would have probably not retained him.

There's no excuse to start going 10, start, 10 and one and then just lose the ability like the end of rookie of the year to play sports.

And, and that, that's kind of what happened.

Your job as a coach is to be a problem solver and everything was going wrong for the team.

And I just didn't see a coaching staff that was like, oh, wait, I got this like in any area, in any area and then against my line over and over and over again, they fired far better coaches than Nick Ciani and everybody, you know, oh, he has one, double game, blah, blah, blah, Andy Reid built a juggernaut there.

They just got stopped short of the Super Bowl a handful of times.

Doug Peterson literally won the Super Bowl and went to the same meeting that Nick Ceriani went into where it, hey, what's your plan?

And he came out of it without a job because loyalty to assistants or whatever, they fired Chip Kelly after one bad year and they didn't like, they didn't like that.

He moved the holiday party and that's just how the Eagles run things.

It's almost like like British soccery where it's like you, your expectation is you're competing for a championship every single year and if you're not, that's on you, there are no other excuses.

The problem solver play is such a good one.

I think it, it's something that I was thinking about all last year because the, one of, one of the, the most striking things about last year to me was just how discombobulate the Eagles offense was from time.

Um, you were hired as a former offensive coordinator, someone that should be able to, you know, Tinker with these things and start putting the right foot forward, but it just felt to me like every time there's a problem that appears with the Eagles, whether it's, you know, offense or defense or something else, it just gets delegated to someone else or someone else gets in trouble or, you know, you bring in Matt Patricia to run your defense, which is like, dude, come on, when are you going to show the augments of mastermind that, that got, that, got you hired because right now it looks like that guy is in Indianapolis again with dying and what he was able to do in Philadelphia.

So even when they were telling one, I was like, yo, they might need to fire the head coach.