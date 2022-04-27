Hot MLB Trends: Giants covering the spread









The 2022 MLB season is rolling right along. From dominant pitching performances to multi-HR nights, the action is heating up across the league. Nearly a month into the season, how have your MLB wagers been playing out? The war of attrition that is Major League Baseball also applies to our betting, no matter if you're zeroing in on futures bets, props or nightly Over/Unders. With so many games every night for the next five months, it's imperative to look for an advantage over the books.

As we look for an edge in tonight's slate and beyond, we're diving back into our 2022 MLB Betting Tools. Featuring an assortment of incredible features -- from game predictions, player prop projections, to current and historical trends and so much more -- we're confident this year's betting tools are the finest we have ever produced.

The tools are filled with content aimed at giving you the insight you need to make sound decisions with your wagers. Today we're focusing on the Current Trends feature, which gives you a look at the most favorable trends acorss spreads, Money Lines and Totals. Using this tool offers you a chance to find hidden value within all the games on any given day.

MLB Over/Under record: season-to-date

season_unders.jpg

Well, how about that. Unders across the league are hitting at 60.5%, a rate that would have you up almost 40 units if you've been blind-betting every game to the Under. Dropping a unit on every game of every slate might be a tall task, but that's certainly a trend we can get behind.

San Francisco Giants: Record ATS in last 10 games

giants_ats.jpg

Whether underdog or favorite, the Giants have been on fire covering the spread lately, doing so in 8 of their last 10 games. Another hot start to the season for San Francisco has proven profitable for anyone who's backed them in recent weeks.

American League teams ATS record: season-to-date

al_favorites_ats.jpg

As any seasoned bettor knows, not every trend is profitable. Often times we can use current trends to find wagers to fade rather than follow. In this case, it's teams in the American League when it comes to covering the number. Struggling to do so thus far, AL teams are barely covering the spread at a 42% rate.