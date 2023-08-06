Hot mic catches Gophers coach P.J. Fleck’s ultra-guarded approach in fall camp

As usual Saturday, head coach P.J. Fleck wore a portable microphone as he zipped around the Gophers’ open practice at Huntington Bank Stadium.

It provided dividends — and a rare, insightful moment.

Fleck was able to readily give out coaching tips — in particular teaching a young wideout proper hand placement to reel in a low throw — as well as bursts of praise for standout plays, including one from top cornerback Justin Walley.

“Good job, Walley!” Fleck bellowed, and his voice carried throughout the stadium.

Later in that same 11-on-11 period, Fleck’s mic became hot.

“Not showing Big Ten Network our … offense!” Fleck bellowed toward that unit.

The Gophers had stripped down its offensive playbook with the conference’s TV partner, local media members and fans in the building for the first time this preseason.

While its not atypical to keep schematic details private, the hot mic situation was a continuation of Fleck’s modus operandi to not share many, if any, details of how his team will look and operate on that side of the ball when the season kicks off against Nebraska in Minneapolis on Aug. 31.

Fleck said again Monday he is not revealing which of his new co-offensive coordinators — Matt Simon or Greg Harbaugh — will call plays against the Cornhuskers. He acknowledged part of the reason is he didn’t want to reveal any nugget which might aid new Nebraska coach Matt Rhule’s game plan against the U.

With the Gophers offense as bland as stale oatmeal on Saturday, the U defense produced more of the splash plays. Linebacker Cody Lindenberg lived in the backfield with tackles for lost yards, safety Aidan Gousby made a great read and caught an interception, and edge rusher Jah Joyner was credited with a sack.

The appeal of McDonald

Transfer defensive back Craig McDonald showed why the Gophers are eager to obtain an NCAA waiver for him to be eligible this fall. The Minnehaha Academy product needs the administrative approval after transferring a second time; he started his collegiate career at Iowa State before going to Auburn.

On Saturday, McDonald made a savvy play in stealing the ball away from a U running back. He also revealed good size, listed at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, as well as versatility to play safety and nickel back.

No alarm bell on Autman-Bell

Coming off a torn ACL, Chris Autman-Bell was limited to walk-through and individual portions of practice Saturday. Fleck said that is not a concern.

Autman-Bell participated more in Friday’s practice, with limited reps, as the U medical staff “eases” him back into action, Fleck said.

“There is no need to jump a guy like that,” Fleck said. “The experience he has (in his seventh season at the U), you want to make sure he is as healthy as can be. The trainers have him on a really good schedule, so (Saturday) was technically one of those ‘off’ days.”

Briefly

Gophers fans donated 12,147 diapers on Saturday for the Diaper Bank of Minnesota. … Transfer running back Sean Tyler (Western Michigan) displayed the shiftiness and speed, which enticed the U to bring him in before spring ball. Listed at 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds, he has one year of eligibility remaining for Minnesota. … Offensive lineman Jackson Ruschmeyer and defensive linemen Hayden Schwartz and Lucas Finessey were notables among injured players Saturday. … Fleck met with Greg Eslinger after practice Saturday. The former Gophers center is one of 78 players on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot for the 2024 induction class. … The U will soon make its annual visit to the Vikings facility in Eagan for a fall practice.

