Hot-hitting HiToms race past Forest City

Jul. 5—THOMASVILLE — The HiToms hit six home runs in rallying past Forest City 11-8 in Coastal Plain League baseball Sunday evening at Finch Field.

Thomas Caufield hit two home runs and drove in four runs, while Hogan Windish, Matt Corder, Von Seibert and former Wesleyan Christian standout Chet Sikes each hit one.

Windish — who leads the CPL with 10 home runs — added a double and totaled two RBIs. CJ Johnson also had three hits, including a double, and an RBI, while Corder finished with two hits and Sikes drove in two.

Also of note, recent addition Noah Soles — a former Ledford standout who now plays at N.C. State — added a hit and a run.

The HiToms (17-10 overall, 4-1 second half) trailed three times — 3-0 in the first, 5-2 in the sixth and 8-6 in the eighth. But they scored three in the fourth for a 3-3 tie, three in the sixth for a 6-5 lead and five in the eighth for an 11-8 lead.

High Point-Thomasville totaled 12 hits for the game.

Chace Harris picked up the win in relief for the HiToms, who had seven pitchers — including locals Luke Davis and Tyrese Hearst — throw in relief after starter Tyler Wilmsmeyer struggled through two innings.

Harris struck out three while not allowing a hit in 1.2 shutout innings.

High Point-Thomasville, after visiting the Owls (12-15, 2-3) on Monday and taking a day off tonight, will play a home exhibition game Wednesday against Statesville. It will then host Asheboro on Thursday and Martinsville on Friday.

TRIAD — Three area high school baseball players are among the recipients for The Bill White Scholarship Fund.

Chadwick Carpenter (N.C. State) and Win Scott (N.C. State), both from Ragsdale, and Southern Guilford's Clayton Edmondson (GTCC) were chosen as part of the group of 13 student-athletes from Triad-area high schools.

The Bill White Scholarship Fund was established in 1980 following White's death from cancer. White was responsible for starting Colt Baseball for 15- and 16-year-olds locally in 1965.

This fund awards scholarships to former Colt Leaguers who are entering a college or university. The criteria include academic excellence, exemplary citizenship and financial need.

These scholarships will be awarded between the opening games of the Colt East Zone Tournament on Wednesday, July 21, at Stoner-White Stadium in Greensboro.