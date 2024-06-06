Hot-hitting Burger could only watch as Rays dismantle Marlins for a second consecutive game

Marlins third baseman Jake Burger had to overcome multiple injuries and many childhood pond hockey games to reach his big-league goals, so he’s not going to let an oblique injury keep him out of the lineup for more than Wednesday night’s game against Miami’s crosstown rivals from Tampa Bay at loanDepot park.

Burger felt a twinge on his left side on a swing in Tuesday’s loss, but although he and Marlins manager Skip Schumaker are erring on the side of caution with an off day Thursday. Both are sure it’s not nearly as severe as the intercostal muscle pull that landed him on the injured list for three weeks earlier this season.

“I feel good, it’s the hockey blood in me,’’ said Burger, who grew up playing junior hockey in St. Louis against friends such as Panthers star right wing Matthew Tkachuk and former NHL center Ryan MacInnis, son of Hall of Fame defenseman Al MacInnis.

“I want to be out there as much as I can. It’s in a similar spot but I woke up today, a big test, and nothing was sore. I feel good to go and compete, but I’ll side with Skip and be smart. I don’t want to turn something minor into a six-week thing.”

Former Ray Vidal Brujan replaced Burger at third in a rare start, but he was unable to flag a few of Tampa Bay’s four doubles against left-handed starter Braxton Garrett (2-1), who lasted a career-low 2 2/3 innings while allowing all five runs on six hits in a 5-3 loss.

“He was fighting himself from Pitch One,’’ Schumaker said. “He didn’t have many first-pitch strikes and that’s just unlike him. He’s usually commanding all four quadrants, and just didn’t feel like he had the feel for any real pitch.”

The Rays (31-31) mistreated Garrett, who missed the first 38 games with a left shoulder impingement but was coming off two solid outings; and fellow left-hander Jesus Luzardo (career-worst nine runs in 4 1/3 innings on Tuesday) in back-to-back poundings. Miami had been 25-9 in Garrett’s starts since the start of last season.

“I was behind in a lot of counts which I’m not used to,’’ Garrett said. “My command with everything was pretty bad. … I think I just stunk. I didn’t pitch well, and they had a good game plan and just kicked my butt. … I really let everybody down.”

Designated hitter Isaac Paredes slashed two doubles for three RBI for the Rays, who have won 23 of the past 26 meetings with the Marlins since the start of 2019.

After going 14-13 in May, the 21-41 Marlins are 0-4 in June.

The Marlins answered a three-run first with two of their own, on an RBI double by Jesus Sanchez and RBI single by Otto Lopez. Josh Bell added an RBI single in the fifth but that was the as close as Miami would get.

Bell, who went 3 for 4, singled in the eighth, but Bryan De La Cruz’s bid for a game-tying two-run homer was caught at the 400-foot mark in dead center. An army of five Rays’ relievers followed Zach Eflin and allowed one run over the final five innings, including Pete Fairbanks’ eighth save in a 1-2-3 ninth.

The early-season rib injury affected Burger’s swing and confidence when he returned on May 6. He hit just .098 (5 for 51) in his first 13 games, leading to an uncharacteristic .164 batting average on May 22.

“I felt my swing mechanics were off a little and I wasn’t getting as much luck in there,’’ said Burger, 28, who in his first complete major-league season last year split with the Chicago White Sox and Marlins, smacked 34 homers with 80 RBI while batting .250 to go with an OPS (on-base plus slugging) of .828.

“I was putting the ball in play, and nothing was falling in. Me and [batting coach John Mabry] have been working on the next big step in getting the ball in the air. The sky’s the limit after that. I’ve been hitting balls 107 mph every game and want to see those go in the air rather than the ground.”

While he only has four homers and 21 RBI, Burger has hit in nine of the last 10 games, including six in a row, going 17 of 42 with six multihit games and a .405 average, which ranks first in the majors during that span.

In Tuesday’s game, Burger ripped two rocket singles that all but knocked down Rays shortstop Ahmed Rosario, and Burger is now safely over the Mendoza line at .228.

“There’s nothing mechanically he’s been doing wrong,’’ Schumaker said. “Maybe swinging outside the strike zone chasing hits but the main thing he’s now taking a deep breath, having fun playing the game, not chasing hits, not forcing it. When you do that, you’re in trouble.

“That stuff is real especially when you’re looking up at the scoreboard and see the statistics that you’re hitting .160. It’s human to try to get that thing to .200 right now. It’s a credit to him that he’s just trusting the process.”

Burger has talked about his difficult journey to the majors before, noting that two Achilles injuries and the global pandemic cost him three years of development. But he wouldn’t change a thing.

“Everybody’s journey is different,’’ Burger said. “I learned a lot about myself during that time. If I was given the keys to get up to the big leagues before all that and I didn’t get injured, I feel like my mindset might’ve been different.

“The way I look at life would’ve been different, so I think everything happens for a reason in this life, and it gives you a perspective on certain things that maybe you’re not aware of. That’s what those three years did. Now I just make the most of every situation.

“I feel like I do belong, and will always navigate that process, not trying to go out there and get results, but just let the game be itself, and go out there and play the game.”

Burger gave up the ice for the diamond early on but is an avid Panthers fan and plans on playing recreational hockey when he retires from baseball.

“I watch the Panthers religiously,’’ said Burger, a sturdy right wing. “I think playoff hockey is the best playoffs out there. Now that they’re in the Stanley Cup Finals, I’m even more excited. … I played baseball against [Tkachuk] when we were little. I think he chose the right direction.”