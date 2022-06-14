Hot-hitting Braves win 12th straight, but Ozzie Albies exits game with fractured foot

The Atlanta Braves are on a hot streak and won their 12th straight game Monday night. While the Braves stayed in the win column, the team still came away with a loss.

Star second baseman Ozzie Albies exited the game in the fifth inning after he fell out of the batter’s box.

Ozzie Albies exits tonight's game after suffering an apparent injury on this swing. pic.twitter.com/Bj17gdDbed — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) June 14, 2022

The Braves confirmed that Albies fractured his left foot. An injury like this typically could range from four to eight weeks, but the Braves have not announced how much time Albies is expected to be out.

“Hate it for Ozzie. Hate it for us,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said in his postgame news conference. “He’ll be fine. He’s young, he’ll heal quick. Like I said, I just hate it for the kid because he loves to play baseball and he’s such a big part of our club. It’s a chance for somebody else to do something good.”

Despite losing Albies, the Braves put together another impressive 9-5 win over the Nationals.

The Braves hit a season-high five home runs. Michael Harris hit the first of his young career. Marcell Ozuna and Adam Duvall went back-to-back. The other home runs came from Travis D’Arnaud and Dansby Swanson, who drove in four runs.

“We’ve been swinging the bats really well,” Swanson said. “We’ve got a lot of guys. It’s a deep lineup and we just continue to come at you 1 through 9.”

Atlanta’s 12-game winning streak is its best since the 2013 season when it won 14 straight games from July 26 to Aug. 9.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

