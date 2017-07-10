Hot Hitter Rundown

Follow @Rotoworld_BB and @RyanPBoyer on Twitter.

You should always have the big picture in mind when it comes to your season-long fantasy baseball leagues. Putting too much stock in a small sample size might cause you to make a decision that hurts you in the long run. That said, it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be taking stock of what’s happened in the immediate past. It can be useful when it comes to weekly or especially daily lineup decisions, waiver wire considerations, tracking who might be coming into more playing time, etc.

The Rotoworld Player Rater is a handy tool that’s among the extensive offerings in Season Pass. Each week, I’ll be using the Player Rater to look at the hottest hitters, position by position, over the last week, and providing commentary.

*The following data is based on 5x5 Roto scoring and covers games played from July 3-July 9.

Catcher

Russell Martin appears pretty locked into the No. 2 spot in the Blue Jays’ batting order at this point, which is a great spot to be even though their offense is underperforming as a whole. Martin isn’t going to hit for average and he’s somehow managed to drive in only 19 runs so far, but he’s still among the best at the position as far as on-base percentage goes and is on a nearly 20-homer pace again … Evan Gattis has had an interesting season. If you drafted him, you did so for his power and were just going to accept his other shortcomings. While he has slugged three dingers already in July, he’s certainly been a disappointment so far in the power department overall. However, Gattis’ strikeout rate has plummeted to 13.9 percent, which is a huge drop from last year’s 25.5 percent mark and his career 21.6 percent rate. Unsurprisingly, more contact has led to a much better average (.284). Fantasy owners would like to see a blend of the two, and Gattis has started to give it to them of late with a .348 average and four homers in his last 11 games … J.T. Realmuto continues to be one of the more underrated catchers in the game (with apologies to Yadier Molina, he should be in the All-Star Game). The 26-year-old has been playing some of his best ball heading into the break, hitting .441/.457/.588 with one homer and one steal over his last seven games. Realmuto isn’t going to overwhelm you with counting stats, but he’s the best bet at the position other than Buster Posey for average and he also chips in with some stolen bases …

First Base

Those who might be worried how Freddie Freeman would look at the plate after coming back from a fractured wrist, worry no more. Freeman missed seven weeks of action and played only two rehab games, but I think the great John Schuerholz quote on George Brett applies to Freeman in that he “could roll out of bed on Christmas morning and hit a line drive.” The Braves’ first baseman is 10-for-26 (.385) with a couple homers and eight RBI over six contests since returning to action … I’ve gotten a lot of questions the last few days about whether to pick up Jesus Aguilar in a standard mixed league. It’s true that he’s been very productive for the upstart Brewers while Eric Thames has leveled off after a brilliant start. However, Aguilar still looks to be on the short side of a platoon and I think the Brew Crew would be best served to continue using him how they have been and not overexpose him. Yes, six of Aguilar’s nine longballs have come off of righties, but he’s hitting just .255 with a .325 OBP against them, whereas he’s sporting a blistering .367/.418/.617 line versus lefties … Luke Voit has been a cool story with the Cardinals as a late-round draft pick who is from St. Louis and went to a local college and has now made it up to the majors and is producing. The hulking slugger has popped three homers and driven in eight over his last seven games, as he’s been drawing regular starts at first base while the Cards shift Matt Carpenter over to second. Voit is 26 and has never been considered much of a prospect, but he’s hit really well the last couple seasons in the minors and it’s encouraging that his strikeout rate in the majors so far is just 17.1 percent (it was 17.8 percent in the minors, as he makes a lot of contact for a guy whose best attribute is his power). It’s hard to envision everyday at-bats for Voit once Kolten Wong (triceps) returns after the All-Star break, but perhaps St. Louis can clear room with a trade …