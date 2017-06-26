Hot Hitter Rundown

Follow @Rotoworld_BB and @RyanPBoyer on Twitter.

You should always have the big picture in mind when it comes to your season-long fantasy baseball leagues. Putting too much stock in a small sample size might cause you to make a decision that hurts you in the long run. That said, it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be taking stock of what’s happened in the immediate past. It can be useful when it comes to weekly or especially daily lineup decisions, waiver wire considerations, tracking who might be coming into more playing time, etc.

The Rotoworld Player Rater is a handy tool that’s among the extensive offerings in Season Pass. Each week, I’ll be using the Player Rater to look at the hottest hitters, position by position, over the last week, and providing commentary.

*The following data is based on 5x5 Roto scoring and covers games played from June 19-25.

Catcher

Rank Player Tm Pos HR RBI SB AVG R VAL #1 Mike Zunino SEA C 2.50261 2.66156 -0.41426 -0.23789 0.74524 5.26 #2 Yasmani Grandal LA C 2.50261 0.24444 -0.41426 0.99865 1.84219 5.17 #3 Martin Maldonado LAA C 1.39659 1.69471 -0.41426 0.89009 0.74524 4.31 #4 Gary Sanchez NYY C 1.39659 0.72787 -0.41426 1.15033 1.29372 4.15 #5 Sandy Leon BOS C 0.29056 1.69471 -0.41426 1.45367 0.19677 3.22 #6 Evan Gattis HOU C 0.29056 2.17814 -0.41426 0.28259 0.74524 3.08 #7 J.T. Realmuto MIA C 0.29056 0.72787 1.14580 0.62985 -0.35170 2.44 #8 Robinson Chirinos TEX C 1.39659 -0.23898 -0.41426 0.82463 0.74524 2.31 #9 Austin Barnes LA C -0.81546 -0.23898 2.70587 0.45582 0.19677 2.30 #10 Willson Contreras CHC C 1.39659 0.24444 1.14580 -0.73682 0.19677 2.25

Mike Zunino has been fantasy’s No. 1 catcher three out of the last four weeks, and he was the No. 8 catcher that other week. In other words, it’s been quite a run for the 26-year-old, former No. 3 overall pick. Mariners manager Scott Servais has mostly kept Zunino at or near the bottom of the lineup throughout that hot streak, although he did bat sixth on Sunday. It’s only the second time this season he’s hit that high in the order … Yasmani Grandal’s production had been on a downturn of late prior to his nice showing this past week. He was up-and-down during last year’s big season, too. If he stays healthy, the numbers will be there … Martin Maldonado is certainly known as a defensive catcher, but he’s quietly had a nice offensive season in 2017 in his first opportunity at a full-time role. He had his first career two-homer game this past week … If it seems like Robinson Chirinos has been on this list more often than Jonathan Lucroy this season… it’s because he has. Chirinos’ .923 OPS is 234 points higher than Lucroy’s .689 mark, and he has more home runs (10 to four) and RBI (23 to 19) despite receiving 116 fewer plate appearances. Needless to say, it’s been frustrating for Lucroy owners …

First Base

Paul Goldschmidt has not only been the top-scoring fantasy first baseman this season, he’s been the No. 1 overall hitter in fantasy. The Diamondbacks’ slugger is on pace for 38 home runs, 139 RBI, 145 runs and 28 stolen bases. His 1.053 OPS trails only Aaron Judge … Brandon Belt could be in the midst of a big season if he had some more BABIP luck and a better supporting cast around him. Belt’s hard-hit rate has been fine, his walk rate is up again as it was last year and his strikeout rate is right in line with his career mark, but his .264 BABIP is 70 points lower than his career .334 BABIP … Eric Hosmer batted an ugly .225/.281/.292 with just one home run in April, as he was looking like he might blow his chance at a big payday in his walk year. However, like the Royals as a whole, he’s really come on strong. Since May 1, the first baseman is hitting .339/.394/.547 with eight of his nine longballs. That said, Hosmer is hitting fewer balls than ever in the air, and his current hard-hit rate would be easily his lowest since his rookie season. He’s on pace for an even 20 home runs, but I’d probably take the under on that … Power was the question mark with Josh Bell coming into the season, but he’s quieted those doubters with 14 bombs over his first 285 plate appearances. Unfortunately, his hard-hit rate has been pedestrian and his BABIP only .245, which has led to a lowly .233 average …

Second Base

Rank Player Tm Pos HR RBI SB AVG R VAL #1 Ian Kinsler DET 2B 2.50261 1.21129 4.26593 -0.02076 1.29372 9.25 #2 Scooter Gennett CIN 2B 2.50261 1.21129 -0.41426 2.10507 2.39067 7.80 #3 Josh Harrison PIT 2B 0.29056 1.21129 4.26593 -0.49813 1.29372 6.56 #4 Brandon Phillips ATL 2B 2.50261 1.21129 -0.41426 -0.02076 2.39067 5.67 #5 Daniel Murphy WAS 2B 1.39659 2.66156 -0.41426 0.39116 1.29372 5.33 #6 Jonathan Schoop BAL 2B 1.39659 2.17814 -0.41426 1.10722 0.19677 4.46 #7 Robinson Cano SEA 2B 1.39659 4.11183 -0.41426 -1.01861 0.19677 4.27 #8 Dee Gordon MIA 2B -0.81546 -0.72240 5.82599 0.00080 -0.35170 3.94 #9 Taylor Featherston TB 2B 0.29056 0.24444 1.14580 0.43427 0.19677 2.31 #10 Brian Dozier MIN 2B 0.29056 0.72787 1.14580 -0.25944 -0.35170 1.55

Ian Kinsler had a stretch with homers in three straight games last week and, perhaps even more importantly, has already stolen five bases without being caught this month. That’s big for a guy who came back from hamstring issues and who, at 35, is apparently still interested in helping fantasy owners out in the speed department. Even with the missed time due to injury, Kinsler is on pace for 17 dingers and 13 steals … Zack Cozart’s quad injury opened up more playing time for Scooter Gennett, and Mr. Four Home runs has belted four more taters over his last seven contests. Cozart might return this week, and Gennett might have to wait for him to be traded before he has a chance at a regular job again. In the meantime, though, hitting second ahead of Joey Votto is a pretty good spot to be … Josh Harrison has consistently hit for average the last four seasons with his high contact rate, but he’s back to hitting for some power this year as he did in 2014. Not coincidentally, his flyball and hard-hit rates mirror his 2014 numbers after both were down in 2015 and 2016. I wonder if the Pirates might try to capitalize on Harrison’s nice bounce-back season and try to trade him. He’s often been the subject of trade rumors in the past …

