Hot Hitter Rundown

Follow @Rotoworld_BB and @RyanPBoyer on Twitter.

You should always have the big picture in mind when it comes to your season-long fantasy baseball leagues. Putting too much stock in a small sample size might cause you to make a decision that hurts you in the long run. That said, it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be taking stock of what’s happened in the immediate past. It can be useful when it comes to weekly or especially daily lineup decisions, waiver wire considerations, tracking who might be coming into more playing time, etc.

The Rotoworld Player Rater is a handy tool that’s among the extensive offerings in Season Pass. Each week, I’ll be using the Player Rater to look at the hottest hitters, position by position, over the last week, and providing commentary.

*The following data is based on 5x5 Roto scoring and covers games played from July 24-July 30.

Editor’s Note: Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Get in the game and create or join a league today.

Catcher

With four home runs over his last eight games, J.T. Realmuto has already set a new career high in longballs with 12 even before the calendar turns to August. The 26-year-old has also cut his already-good strikeout rate and upped his walk rate as he steamrolls to a second straight .300-average season … Andrew Knapp has been better than Cameron Rupp this season, and it was reflecting in their playing time with Knapp starting 10 of the Phillies’ first 16 games this month. However, Rupp has since caught fire with the bat with a 1.307 OPS and five homers over his last 10 games, and he’s been rewarded with five starts out of the team’s last eight contests. It’s probably going to continue to be a fairly even split here playing time-wise, which obviously isn’t ideal for fantasy … The Braves have received a surprising amount of production from their catchers this season, with Tyler Flowers posting an .849 OPS and 122 OPS+ and Kurt Suzuki putting up an .868 OPS and 123 OPS+. Suzuki has clubbed 11 homers over just 175 plate appearances, with a whopping seven of them coming in July. It’s his first double-digit home run season since 2011 … We haven’t seen James McCann’s name on this list for a while. After banging out seven dingers in his first 22 games, McCann has hit only three across his last 36 contests. However, he’s actually hit better overall during the latter span (.802 OPS to .734 OPS), and he’s going to start playing a bunch more now with Alex Avila headed to the Cubs. McCann isn’t a great hitter, but he’s certainly back on the radar in two-catcher formats …

First Base

It’s been a frustrating season for Carlos Santana owners. Coming off a year when he belted a career-high 34 home runs, Santana entered last week with just 10 dingers even as longballs were way up all over baseball. However, the impending free agent hit four over the boards this past week, and he even mixed in a game where he reached base in all five of his trips to the plate. Plus, while his homers are down from last season, Santana is on pace to tie his career high in RBI (87) and set a new career high in runs (96) … After going on a 24-game homerless streak, Ryan Zimmerman has popped five out of the park over his last 11 contests, including a pair of two-homer games since last Thursday. It’s the 32-year-old’s fourth multi-homer showing this season. I’ve maintained all along that Zimmerman is a hold rather than a sell high, as I just love the situation he’s in … After hitting .183/.234/.233 with no homers in his first 16 games of the season, Jose Abreu has sported a .313/.370/.570 line with 19 bombs across 85 tilts since. Even on a bad White Sox team, Abreu is on pace for a fourth straight .290+, 25+ homer, 100+ RBI campaign …

Second Base

Even though he’s zero in two categories with just one home run and 21 RBI this season, Dee Gordon has been fantasy’s No. 2 second baseman behind Jose Altuve thanks to his .294 average, 38 stolen bases and 67 runs. Six of those pilfers have come during his current 10-game hitting streak, and he’s batted .356 over that stretch … Rougned Odor has had a pair of two-homer games over his last seven tilts, and he heads into the final day of July with nine dingers this month. For as much as Odor has wanted to make his fantasy owners pull their hair out at times this season, he trails only Jonathan Schoop at second base with his 22 homers and is now on pace to exceed last year’s total (34 to 33) … There are many players that deserve credit for the Royals’ resurgence, but Whit Merrifield’s name might be the biggest surprise on that list. After ending June in a rut, Merrifield so far in July is sporting a blistering .342/.383/.604 batting line with five home runs and nine stolen bases. The 11 longballs this season are a surprise (14 if you include his three at Triple-A Omaha), as it’s already a career high for the 28-year-old. However, Merrifield is sporting a healthy 42.4 percent flyball rate in 2017, well up from last year’s 29.8 percent mark. He’s hit leadoff in every one of his starts since June 5 … Cesar Hernandez is batting .320 with three steals over 12 games since returning from the disabled list. It sure would be nice if he were more efficient base stealer, as he has the speed and on-base skills to be a huge stolen base threat if he can improve his technique …