Hot Hitter Rundown

You should always have the big picture in mind when it comes to your season-long fantasy baseball leagues. Putting too much stock in a small sample size might cause you to make a decision that hurts you in the long run. That said, it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be taking stock of what’s happened in the immediate past. It can be useful when it comes to weekly or especially daily lineup decisions, waiver wire considerations, tracking who might be coming into more playing time, etc.

The Rotoworld Player Rater is a handy tool that’s among the extensive offerings in Season Pass. Each week, I’ll be using the Player Rater to look at the hottest hitters, position by position, over the last week, and providing commentary.

*The following data is based on 5x5 Roto scoring and covers games played from June 26-July 2.

Catcher

We’ve seen Willson Contreras’ OPS go up nearly 100 points from .687 to .775 over his last 16 games. Over that span he’s batted .308/.379/.692 with 15 RBI and half of his 10 homers on the season have come over that stretch. Contreras has hit cleanup in four out of the last five games and batted fifth in that other contest. It’s not necessarily a safe bet to continue with Cubs manager Joe Maddon constantly shuffling his lineup around, but the current lineup position combined with Contreras’ hot bat is music to his fantasy owners’ ears … Hopefully you had Austin Barnes in your lineup if you were playing DFS last Friday, as the Dodgers catcher slugged a grand slam and a three-run shot in a blowout win over the Padres. The monster night is obviously why he’s so high on this list, but Barnes had already been very productive prior to that big showing, hitting .278/.398/.478. Yasmani Grandal has picked it back up of late and isn’t going to lose his job, but if he should get injured (which has happened often in his career), Barnes would immediately become a mixed league-viable backstop … Speaking of two-homer games, Stephen Vogt had one of those, as well, in just his second start with the Brewers and first start at home. Vogt has started three of six games since joining the Brew Crew, and I wouldn’t count on that number rising with Manny Pina playing well. But, I think that’s enough playing time to make him a viable second catcher in mixed leagues with the lineup around him and the massive upgrade in ballparks in going from o.Co Coliseum to Miller Park … Robinson Chirinos has belted 21 home runs over just 297 plate appearances for the Rangers since the beginning of last season. He’s hit just .228 over that stretch, and he’s spent most of his time in the No. 8 or 9 spot in the order so RBI opportunities are minimal. However, Chirinos can obviously hit for power, and he’s been playing more and more with five starts over the last six games. His playing time could spike even more if Texas winds up trading Jonathan Lucroy …

First Base

Yulieski Gurriel had a horrendous May, putting up a .566 OPS with just two homers. He’s otherwise been very good, batting .329 in April and .309 in June and starting July off with a bang with a couple longballs and six RBI in his first two contests. Gurriel doesn’t run at all, and among qualifiers only Jose Peraza and Alcides Escobar have a worse walk rate than his 2.1 percent mark. However, his 12.3 percent strikeout percentage is among the best in the league, giving him a shot to keep that average up even though he’s not a patient hitter. So, while he has limitations, Gurriel can still be a useful fantasy option. Here are just a few guys that currently rank lower than Yuli at first base on the Rotoworld Player Rater: Carlos Santana, Matt Carpenter, Miguel Cabrera … Speaking of Santana, he’s sporting a .299/.429/.448 batting line over his last 19 games. The power hasn’t really been there over that stretch (two homers), and he’s been down in the No. 7 spot in the lineup for each of his last six starts. That said, even in a down year, Santana is actually on pace for career highs in runs (96) and RBI (92) … I mentioned last week that some bad luck and a bad supporting cast has masked what has been a really nice season for Brandon Belt. The first baseman kept it up over this past week and is now hitting .304/.377/.761 with five home runs and 14 RBI over his last 12 games. His 16 dingers are just two shy of his career high. Something else to note is that the plate discipline gains Belt made in 2016 have largely stuck in 2017. His strikeout rate (22.6 percent) is identical to last year’s mark, and his walk rate (14 percent) would easily be the second-base rate of his career …