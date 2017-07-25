Hot Hitter Rundown

Follow @Rotoworld_BB and @RyanPBoyer on Twitter.

You should always have the big picture in mind when it comes to your season-long fantasy baseball leagues. Putting too much stock in a small sample size might cause you to make a decision that hurts you in the long run. That said, it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be taking stock of what’s happened in the immediate past. It can be useful when it comes to weekly or especially daily lineup decisions, waiver wire considerations, tracking who might be coming into more playing time, etc.

The Rotoworld Player Rater is a handy tool that’s among the extensive offerings in Season Pass. Each week, I’ll be using the Player Rater to look at the hottest hitters, position by position, over the last week, and providing commentary.

*The following data is based on 5x5 Roto scoring and covers games played from July 17-July 23.

Editor’s Note: Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Get in the game and create or join a league today.

Catcher

Of Willson Contreras’ 15 home runs, 10 have come over the last 27 games. He’s hit four bombs in eight contests since the All-Star break, driving in 11 runs over that stretch. Additionally, the catcher has batted cleanup for the Cubs in all eight of those games. Even after a slow start, Contreras is now the No. 4 fantasy catcher this season … Hector Sanchez has certainly taken advantage of a boost in playing time with Austin Hedges (concussion) sidelined, hitting .393/.414/.893 with four homers in eight games – six starts – since the All-Star break. The veteran backstop has now walloped seven longballs in just 71 plate appearances this season. It sounds like Hedges could return any day now, but Sanchez is worth owning in two-catcher leagues until that happens … Tyler Flowers is receiving a tad more playing time now that the Braves have figured out not only can he catch knuckleballer R.A. Dickey, but Dickey has thrived since the two were paired up. The 31-year-old remains an on-base percentage machine, and he homered in back-to-back games this past week … Between multiple concussion issues and also a nagging foot problem, injuries have been an obstacle for Francisco Cervelli this season. However, he’s healthy at the moment and is sporting a .340/.431/.520 line with a couple homers in July. You can’t count on much power even if Cervelli does manage to stay healthy, but he’s gotten on base consistently as a Pirate with a .371 OBP the last three seasons …

First Base

It looks like Eric Hosmer is going to cash in big as a free agent after all. Not only will he turn just 28 in October, Hosmer has rebounded from an awful April to put together his best offensive season to date with a blistering .344/.403/.563 line with 14 longballs since May 1. Hosmer’s batted ball data does suggest some regression is in the cards, as his flyball rate (23.1 percent) is the lowest of his career, his hard hit rate (30.3 percent) is the lowest since his rookie season and his .349 BABIP is a career high … Wil Myers’ strikeout rate has skyrocketed to 30.1 percent this season, but the good news is he’s sporting easily the best flyball rate (42.3 percent) and hard-hit rate (41.5 percent) of his career. The first baseman has homered in three straight and four of his last six contests, giving him an even 20 homers to go along with 10 steals this season … Mark Reynolds went through a 26-game stretch where he had a lowly .638 OPS and just two homers, but he’s rebounded by going 10-for-28 with three dingers and nine RBI over his last six contests. Rockies manager Bud Black has largely stuck with Reynolds in the cleanup spot even when he’s had a rough patch … Yulieski Gurriel entered June with a sub-.700 OPS and four home runs. Since then he’s batted .329/.343/.602 with nine taters and 32 RBI across 39 games. He’s really been scorching so far in July with a 1.090 OPS. Yuli’s hot hitting combined with Carlos Correa’s (thumb) injury has earned him a more prime spot in the Astros’ batting order, as he hasn’t hit lower than fifth in any of the last seven games and even batted third a couple times … Lucas Duda went into the All-Star break on a bit of a skid, but he’s put up a .953 OPS and cranked three homers in his first 10 games of the second half. The 31-year-old impending free agent would make a lot of sense for the cross-town Yankees …