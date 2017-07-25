Hot Hitter Rundown

Follow @Rotoworld_BB and @RyanPBoyer on Twitter.
You should always have the big picture in mind when it comes to your season-long fantasy baseball leagues. Putting too much stock in a small sample size might cause you to make a decision that hurts you in the long run. That said, it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be taking stock of what’s happened in the immediate past. It can be useful when it comes to weekly or especially daily lineup decisions, waiver wire considerations, tracking who might be coming into more playing time, etc.
The Rotoworld Player Rater is a handy tool that’s among the extensive offerings in Season Pass. Each week, I’ll be using the Player Rater to look at the hottest hitters, position by position, over the last week, and providing commentary.
*The following data is based on 5x5 Roto scoring and covers games played from July 17-July 23.
Catcher
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Tm
|
Pos
|
HR
|
RBI
|
SB
|
AVG
|
R
|
VAL
|
#1
|
Willson Contreras
|
CHC
|
C
|
2.40582
|
1.93161
|
1.13032
|
-1.00741
|
0.22979
|
4.69
|
#2
|
Hector Sanchez
|
SD
|
C
|
1.37099
|
0.66141
|
-0.40866
|
1.23726
|
0.73820
|
3.60
|
#3
|
Salvador Perez
|
KC
|
C
|
0.33617
|
0.66141
|
1.13032
|
0.19978
|
1.24661
|
3.57
|
#4
|
Tyler Flowers
|
ATL
|
C
|
1.37099
|
1.08481
|
-0.40866
|
0.12588
|
0.22979
|
2.40
|
#5
|
Evan Gattis
|
HOU
|
C
|
1.37099
|
0.23801
|
-0.40866
|
0.69253
|
0.22979
|
2.12
|
#6
|
J.T. Realmuto
|
MIA
|
C
|
1.37099
|
0.66141
|
-0.40866
|
0.14779
|
0.22979
|
2.00
|
#7
|
Francisco Cervelli
|
PIT
|
C
|
0.33617
|
0.23801
|
-0.40866
|
1.89971
|
-0.27862
|
1.79
|
#8
|
Mike Zunino
|
SEA
|
C
|
1.37099
|
1.08481
|
-0.40866
|
-0.32305
|
-0.27862
|
1.45
|
#9
|
Martin Maldonado
|
LAA
|
C
|
1.37099
|
-0.18539
|
-0.40866
|
0.03008
|
0.22979
|
1.04
|
#10
|
Yasmani Grandal
|
LA
|
C
|
0.33617
|
0.23801
|
-0.40866
|
0.69253
|
-0.27862
|
.58
Of Willson Contreras’ 15 home runs, 10 have come over the last 27 games. He’s hit four bombs in eight contests since the All-Star break, driving in 11 runs over that stretch. Additionally, the catcher has batted cleanup for the Cubs in all eight of those games. Even after a slow start, Contreras is now the No. 4 fantasy catcher this season … Hector Sanchez has certainly taken advantage of a boost in playing time with Austin Hedges (concussion) sidelined, hitting .393/.414/.893 with four homers in eight games – six starts – since the All-Star break. The veteran backstop has now walloped seven longballs in just 71 plate appearances this season. It sounds like Hedges could return any day now, but Sanchez is worth owning in two-catcher leagues until that happens … Tyler Flowers is receiving a tad more playing time now that the Braves have figured out not only can he catch knuckleballer R.A. Dickey, but Dickey has thrived since the two were paired up. The 31-year-old remains an on-base percentage machine, and he homered in back-to-back games this past week … Between multiple concussion issues and also a nagging foot problem, injuries have been an obstacle for Francisco Cervelli this season. However, he’s healthy at the moment and is sporting a .340/.431/.520 line with a couple homers in July. You can’t count on much power even if Cervelli does manage to stay healthy, but he’s gotten on base consistently as a Pirate with a .371 OBP the last three seasons …
First Base
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Tm
|
Pos
|
HR
|
RBI
|
SB
|
AVG
|
R
|
VAL
|
#1
|
Eric Hosmer
|
KC
|
1B
|
2.40582
|
1.08481
|
1.13032
|
1.21535
|
1.75502
|
7.59
|
#2
|
Justin Smoak
|
TOR
|
1B
|
2.40582
|
1.50821
|
-0.40866
|
1.66429
|
1.24661
|
6.42
|
#3
|
Wil Myers
|
SD
|
1B
|
3.44064
|
1.08481
|
-0.40866
|
-0.60229
|
2.26343
|
5.78
|
#4
|
Mark Reynolds
|
COL
|
1B
|
2.40582
|
2.35501
|
-0.40866
|
0.10397
|
1.24661
|
5.70
|
#5
|
Chris Davis
|
BAL
|
1B
|
2.40582
|
2.35501
|
-0.40866
|
-0.81580
|
0.73820
|
4.27
|
#6
|
Yulieski Gurriel
|
HOU
|
1B
|
1.37099
|
1.50821
|
1.13032
|
-0.24916
|
0.22979
|
3.99
|
#7
|
Josh Bell
|
PIT
|
1B
|
0.33617
|
1.50821
|
-0.40866
|
0.86222
|
0.22979
|
2.53
|
#8
|
Lucas Duda
|
NYM
|
1B
|
1.37099
|
0.66141
|
-0.40866
|
-0.01374
|
0.22979
|
1.84
|
#9
|
Freddie Freeman
|
ATL
|
1B
|
0.33617
|
0.66141
|
-0.40866
|
0.31749
|
0.73820
|
1.64
|
#10
|
Ryan Zimmerman
|
WAS
|
1B
|
0.33617
|
0.66141
|
-0.40866
|
-0.01374
|
0.22979
|
.80
It looks like Eric Hosmer is going to cash in big as a free agent after all. Not only will he turn just 28 in October, Hosmer has rebounded from an awful April to put together his best offensive season to date with a blistering .344/.403/.563 line with 14 longballs since May 1. Hosmer’s batted ball data does suggest some regression is in the cards, as his flyball rate (23.1 percent) is the lowest of his career, his hard hit rate (30.3 percent) is the lowest since his rookie season and his .349 BABIP is a career high … Wil Myers’ strikeout rate has skyrocketed to 30.1 percent this season, but the good news is he’s sporting easily the best flyball rate (42.3 percent) and hard-hit rate (41.5 percent) of his career. The first baseman has homered in three straight and four of his last six contests, giving him an even 20 homers to go along with 10 steals this season … Mark Reynolds went through a 26-game stretch where he had a lowly .638 OPS and just two homers, but he’s rebounded by going 10-for-28 with three dingers and nine RBI over his last six contests. Rockies manager Bud Black has largely stuck with Reynolds in the cleanup spot even when he’s had a rough patch … Yulieski Gurriel entered June with a sub-.700 OPS and four home runs. Since then he’s batted .329/.343/.602 with nine taters and 32 RBI across 39 games. He’s really been scorching so far in July with a 1.090 OPS. Yuli’s hot hitting combined with Carlos Correa’s (thumb) injury has earned him a more prime spot in the Astros’ batting order, as he hasn’t hit lower than fifth in any of the last seven games and even batted third a couple times … Lucas Duda went into the All-Star break on a bit of a skid, but he’s put up a .953 OPS and cranked three homers in his first 10 games of the second half. The 31-year-old impending free agent would make a lot of sense for the cross-town Yankees …
Second Base
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Tm
|
Pos
|
HR
|
RBI
|
SB
|
AVG
|
R
|
VAL
|
#1
|
Jonathan Schoop
|
BAL
|
2B
|
2.40582
|
5.74220
|
-0.40866
|
2.30483
|
2.77184
|
12.82
|
#2
|
Whit Merrifield
|
KC
|
2B
|
2.40582
|
2.35501
|
1.13032
|
1.19345
|
1.24661
|
8.33
|
#3
|
Jose Altuve
|
HOU
|
2B
|
0.33617
|
1.08481
|
2.66930
|
2.54025
|
0.22979
|
6.86
|
#4
|
Javier Baez
|
CHC
|
2B
|
1.37099
|
0.66141
|
-0.40866
|
1.35497
|
1.75502
|
4.73
|
#5
|
Dustin Pedroia
|
BOS
|
2B
|
1.37099
|
2.77841
|
-0.40866
|
1.09764
|
-0.27862
|
4.56
|
#6
|
Carlos Asuaje
|
SD
|
2B
|
0.33617
|
1.08481
|
-0.40866
|
1.73818
|
0.73820
|
3.49
|
#7
|
Dee Gordon
|
MIA
|
2B
|
-0.69865
|
-0.60878
|
4.20829
|
0.29558
|
0.22979
|
3.43
|
#8
|
Josh Harrison
|
PIT
|
2B
|
0.33617
|
0.23801
|
-0.40866
|
0.84031
|
2.26343
|
3.27
|
#9
|
Cesar Hernandez
|
PHI
|
2B
|
0.33617
|
1.50821
|
-0.40866
|
-0.01374
|
1.75502
|
3.18
|
#10
|
Ian Kinsler
|
DET
|
2B
|
-0.69865
|
1.08481
|
-0.40866
|
1.05383
|
1.24661
|
2.28
If the 2016 season was Jonathan Schoop’s breakout year, he’s taking it to another level in 2017. The second baseman is riding a 13-for-27 stretch during which he’s popped three home runs and driven in a whopping 15 over six games. Schoop now has an even 70 RBI on the season, which is good enough to rank him third in the American League behind Nelson Cruz and Aaron Judge. The 25-year-old isn’t going to be a .300 hitter once his .341 BABIP normalizes (his career BABIP is .302), but there might not be a better power bet at the position at this point … Like a lot of the young Cubs hitters, Javier Baez’s offensive game has, at best, stalled this season in his second full year in the big leagues. Also like many of the Cubs players, he’s picked it up since the All-Star break, putting up a 1.132 OPS with a couple home runs over eight games. Unfortunately, while Baez has gotten his strikeouts to an acceptable level, he still doesn’t walk, he’s not running much at all and he’s not a lock to be in the lineup every day … All of Dustin Pedroia’s nagging injuries had seemed to catch up to him, especially from a power perspective as he managed just two home runs over his first 68 games this season. However, the soon-to-be 34-year-old has been playing like a youngster again of late with a .362/.450/.543 batting line, four longballs, 27 RBI and two steals over his last 23 contests. It’s a bummer that Pedroia doesn’t really run anymore, and his power remains pretty modest even with a little surge lately. That said, the four-time All-Star is a virtual shoo-in for a .300 average, and now that he appears locked in as the Red Sox’ No. 3 hitter he’s going to drive in and score a bushel of runs …
Third Base
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Tm
|
Pos
|
HR
|
RBI
|
SB
|
AVG
|
R
|
VAL
|
#1
|
Nolan Arenado
|
COL
|
3B
|
3.44064
|
4.47200
|
-0.40866
|
2.11322
|
3.28025
|
12.90
|
#2
|
Jake Lamb
|
ARZ
|
3B
|
2.40582
|
4.04860
|
-0.40866
|
0.45710
|
1.24661
|
7.75
|
#3
|
Eugenio Suarez
|
CIN
|
3B
|
3.44064
|
1.08481
|
-0.40866
|
1.42887
|
0.73820
|
6.28
|
#4
|
Mike Moustakas
|
KC
|
3B
|
2.40582
|
1.93161
|
-0.40866
|
1.19345
|
0.73820
|
5.86
|
#5
|
Cory Spangenberg
|
SD
|
3B
|
1.37099
|
1.93161
|
-0.40866
|
1.64238
|
1.24661
|
5.78
|
#6
|
Nicholas Castellanos
|
DET
|
3B
|
2.40582
|
1.93161
|
-0.40866
|
0.27367
|
1.24661
|
5.45
|
#7
|
Miguel Sano
|
MIN
|
3B
|
1.37099
|
1.50821
|
-0.40866
|
0.31749
|
1.24661
|
4.03
|
#8
|
Travis Shaw
|
MLW
|
3B
|
1.37099
|
0.66141
|
-0.40866
|
0.74451
|
1.24661
|
3.61
|
#9
|
Manny Machado
|
BAL
|
3B
|
-0.69865
|
0.23801
|
1.13032
|
0.64871
|
1.75502
|
3.07
|
#10
|
Alex Bregman
|
HOU
|
3B
|
0.33617
|
-0.60878
|
1.13032
|
0.67062
|
1.24661
|
2.77
Nolan Arenado entered July with an OPS a shade under .900, but that number is now .951 after he’s posted a 1.210 OPS in his first 16 contests this month. Arenado has belted seven homers and driven in a ridiculous 23 runs over his last 11 games, and he has recorded 15 hits over his last 34 at-bats. After topping 40 home runs and 130 RBI in each of the previous two campaigns, he’s on pace for 36 longballs (what a bum) and 139 RBI in 2017 … Poor Jake Lamb is having a monster season and it might only qualify as the third-best performance so far by a third baseman in the National League West. A two-homer, six-RBI game in Cincinnati this past week helped vault Lamb up this list, and he already has two multi-homer games this month and three on the season. Lamb still doesn’t have a prayer against left-handers (.567 OPS this season), but he’s so dominant versus righties (1.034 OPS) that his fantasy owners will forgive him … Eugenio Suarez got off to a marvelous start this season with a .305/.383/.558 line and nine homers over his first 42 games. He then took a nosedive over his next 47 tilts with a .197/.332/.296 line and just three longballs. But, lo and behold, the 26-year-old has perked up again during a seven-game hitting streak that’s seen him pick up 10 hits – including four home runs – across 26 at-bats. Suarez was still showing an improved walk rate even during his rough stretch, which is encouraging, and he obviously remains in a great hitting situation. I think he’s someone to buy back in on if a frustrated owner dropped him while he was slumping … If you rostered Cory Spangenberg once he took over at third base for the Padres, you were likely doing so in hopes that he’d contribute a little in the stolen base department. Well, he’s managed just six steals on the season and just one so far this month. However, the former first-round pick has shown a surprising little stretch of power since the All-Star break, sporting a 1.172 OPS, three home runs and 10 RBI over 10 games. I’m not expecting the power outburst to continue, but Spangenberg has been hitting fifth regularly versus righties and has multi-position eligibility, so there’s some deep league appeal here …
Shortstop
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Tm
|
Pos
|
HR
|
RBI
|
SB
|
AVG
|
R
|
VAL
|
#1
|
Trevor Story
|
COL
|
SS
|
1.37099
|
2.77841
|
-0.40866
|
0.67062
|
2.26343
|
6.67
|
#2
|
Jose Iglesias
|
DET
|
SS
|
0.33617
|
1.50821
|
1.13032
|
1.21535
|
1.75502
|
5.95
|
#3
|
Didi Gregorius
|
NYY
|
SS
|
2.40582
|
0.66141
|
-0.40866
|
2.32673
|
0.73820
|
5.72
|
#4
|
Marcus Semien
|
OAK
|
SS
|
0.33617
|
0.23801
|
2.66930
|
0.76642
|
1.24661
|
5.26
|
#5
|
Zack Cozart
|
CIN
|
SS
|
1.37099
|
0.23801
|
-0.40866
|
1.56848
|
1.24661
|
4.02
|
#6
|
Paul DeJong
|
STL
|
SS
|
2.40582
|
1.50821
|
-0.40866
|
-0.83771
|
1.24661
|
3.91
|
#7
|
Freddy Galvis
|
PHI
|
SS
|
0.33617
|
0.66141
|
-0.40866
|
1.19345
|
1.75502
|
3.54
|
#8
|
Orlando Arcia
|
MLW
|
SS
|
-0.69865
|
-0.18539
|
4.20829
|
0.55291
|
-0.78703
|
3.09
|
#9
|
Corey Seager
|
LA
|
SS
|
1.37099
|
0.66141
|
-0.40866
|
-0.01374
|
1.24661
|
2.86
|
#10
|
Andrelton Simmons
|
LAA
|
SS
|
1.37099
|
1.08481
|
-0.40866
|
0.24359
|
0.22979
|
2.52
Trevor Story’s name has been missing from this leaderboard most of the season, so this is good to see. The young shortstop has put up a .346/.433/.731 batting line with two homers and 11 RBI over his last seven contests. Of course, six of those games occurred at Coors Field (the Rockies are on the road this week), and Story even mixed in a Golden Sombrero during the stretch. I still think Story is due for a power binge at some point, as he remains an extreme flyball hitter and while his hard-hit rate (35.6 percent) is down notably from last season (44.9 percent), it’s been perfectly fine … Didi Gregorius had his first career two-homer game in Sunday’s win over the Mariners, and he’s already gone deep four times in 11 second-half tilts. Even more encouraging is that he produced those numbers while the Yankees were on a lengthy road trip. He gets to return to hitter-friendly Yankee Stadium for a nine-game homestand starting Tuesday … Marcus Semien got off to a rough start after returning from a nearly three-month long stay on the disabled list, but he’s found his groove over the last four games with eight hits – including a homer – across 17 at-bats to go along with a pair of stolen bases. Semien’s fantasy value has often been tied to his place in the A’s batting order, as he’s usually hitting either at the very top or very bottom of the lineup. The good news? He’s batted second in each of his 13 games since returning … Since assuming everyday shortstop duties for the Cardinals following Alemys Diaz’s demotion late last month, Paul DeJong has put up a .951 OPS with seven dingers over 22 games. He also has a 29/3 K/BB ratio over that stretch and an ugly 57/4 K/BB ratio over 174 plate appearances in the majors. It’s not difficult to assume his .284 average will drop, probably a lot. But, DeJong can still be useful with that pop and multi-position eligibility …
Outfield
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Tm
|
Pos
|
HR
|
RBI
|
SB
|
AVG
|
R
|
VAL
|
#1
|
Adam Jones
|
BAL
|
OF
|
2.40582
|
3.20180
|
-0.40866
|
2.18712
|
4.29706
|
11.68
|
#2
|
Charlie Blackmon
|
COL
|
OF
|
2.40582
|
1.08481
|
-0.40866
|
2.56215
|
4.80547
|
10.45
|
#3
|
Chris Taylor
|
LA
|
OF
|
1.37099
|
1.08481
|
1.13032
|
3.01109
|
1.75502
|
8.35
|
#4
|
Justin Upton
|
DET
|
OF
|
0.33617
|
1.08481
|
4.20829
|
1.42887
|
1.24661
|
8.30
|
#5
|
Michael Conforto
|
NYM
|
OF
|
3.44064
|
1.93161
|
-0.40866
|
2.09131
|
1.24661
|
8.30
|
#6
|
Bryce Harper
|
WAS
|
OF
|
2.40582
|
1.50821
|
-0.40866
|
2.01742
|
2.26343
|
7.79
|
#7
|
Billy Hamilton
|
CIN
|
OF
|
-0.69865
|
-0.18539
|
5.74727
|
1.42887
|
0.73820
|
7.03
|
#8
|
Rajai Davis
|
OAK
|
OF
|
-0.69865
|
-0.60878
|
5.74727
|
1.28108
|
0.73820
|
6.46
|
#9
|
Mike Trout
|
LAA
|
OF
|
2.40582
|
1.50821
|
1.13032
|
-0.20534
|
1.24661
|
6.09
|
#10
|
Nick Williams
|
PHI
|
OF
|
1.37099
|
2.77841
|
-0.40866
|
1.09764
|
1.24661
|
6.08
The Orioles finally began playing better ball this past week, and Adam Jones was a major reason why. The veteran outfielder has posted a blistering 1.340 OPS over his last six games, launching three home runs and driving in 10 over that stretch. The stolen bases have totally dried up with Jones, but he’s now on a 30-homer, 83-RBI, 88-run pace … It looked like Chris Taylor might be hitting a wall when he had a tough couple weeks at the end of June, but he’s bounced back in a big way in July with a robust .426/.443/.735 batting line, three homers, 10 RBI and two steals. The 26-year-old has tallied multiple hits in seven of his last nine contests. On one hand, Taylor’s .415 BABIP combined with a solid-not-great 33.9 percent hard-hit rate point to some regression. On the other hand, he’s being used in prime spots in a good lineup, has multi-position eligibility and is on pace for a 20-20 season … Rajai Davis has 12 hits in his last 28 at-bats and has stolen nine bases over that span. Unfortunately, he’s also started just three of the last seven games, and playing time will continue to be a question mark for him. That said, the 36-year-old speedster should still provide enough in the stolen base department to warrant ownership in deeper formats … I was skeptical that we’d see mixed league value out of Nick Williams this season, as he’s always had plate discipline issues and his results in the minors were often hit-or-miss. There’ s no denying the start he’s off to with the Phillies, though, especially over the last 10 contests during which he’s sporting a 1.164 OPS, four homers and 15 RBI. The hot streak has even earned him some starts in the No. 3 spot in the Philly lineup. Williams has a .347 BABIP so far, but it looks like he’s earned it with a healthy 43.4 percent hard-hit rate …
