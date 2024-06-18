'Can hot-headed Porteous be trusted in the big games?'

Ryan Porteous was sent off on Friday for an ugly challenge on Ilkay Gundogan [Reuters]

Scotland defender Ryan Porteous "really has to look at how he wants to be perceived" as a footballer, says Leanne Crichton.

The Watford centre-back was sent off in the Scots' chastening 5-1 Euro 2024 defeat to hosts Germany on Friday and will miss the final two group games.

The 25-year-old's red card, for an ugly lunge on Ilkay Gundogan, was upgraded to a two-match ban by Uefa for "serious rough play".

Porteous' ability as a centre-back has rarely been questioned, but his discipline was often his downfall at Hibernian, where he was booked on 36 occasions and sent off four times.

Crichton says his move to Watford last year was a chance for him to "tidy up his image" after leaving Scotland with a "hot-headed" reputation.

Now the BBC pundit feels the defender will have to regain the trust of head coach Steve Clarke.

"Yes it can be seen as a one-off, but in his career it hasn’t been a one-off," Crichton told the Scottish Football Podcast.

"It’s something he’s going to struggle to deal with and it will constantly haunt him, or he’s going to have to really look at how he wants to be perceived.

"Is he a top-level footballer that can be trusted in the big games? That’s the question he will need to answer.

"I felt at the time he left Hibs for Watford, it was an opportunity for him to go and tidy up his image.

"The reputation he had in Scotland was he was hot-headed, reactive, overaggressive at points, too caught up in certain moments in the heat of the battle.

"As far as I’m aware, his image has been a lot cleaner in terms of his conduct on the pitch at Watford.

"I felt there was a level of trust there, he’s going to need to rebuild that again with supporters and the manager."