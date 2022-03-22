Hot Hatton: Hornets continue hot streak

Mar. 22—CADDO — The Hatton Hornets won for the eighth time in nine games with Monday's 10-1 win over East Lawrence.

The Hornets, who are ranked fourth in Class 2A, have won four straight.

"Considering who we've played, it's a pretty nice streak," Hatton coach Denton Bowling said. "We're having some kids busting out of slumps, Kailyn (Quails) and Bradyn (Mitchell) have been swinging it well, Bri (Oliver) has been dominating."

"Hopefully, if we can get some people healthy, we can get to where we want to be in May."

After a scoreless first inning, Hatton broke the game open in the second with four runs. The Hornets scored two on a sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly, then Mitchell drove in two with a triple. The Hornets added two runs in the fourth and four in the seventh.

East Lawrence's run came in the fourth when Ivee Jenkins scored on a fielder's choice. The Eagles had the bases loaded with no outs, and bases loaded with one out after scoring a run, but never could score another.

Mitchell finished with two RBIs for Hatton, while Mitchell and Mallie Yarbrough each had two hits. The star of the game, however, was Briana Oliver. The freshman hit two inside-the-park home runs and totaled four RBIs.

"Bri-mode, that's all you can say," Bowling said. "But seriously, she's becoming a key cog for us. I'm more than happy with where she is right now, and the best part is she's young, so she's still learning and still improving."

Mitchell threw a two-hitter with Emma Coan and Jenkins posting East Lawrence's hits.

"We didn't play very well. Too many execution mistakes and that comes back to practice. We really need to practice," Bowling said. "The kids compete, but if we want to get to where we need to be, we have to clean up the mental mistakes."

Still, while Bowling always strives for perfection, even he had to admit how impressed he was of his team's ability to win games against stiff competition despite numerous injuries.

"That's what makes Hatton special," Bowling said. "It's a next man up mentality and the next man up has been good. It's a fun group and they continue to find ways to get things done."