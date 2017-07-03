Gossip: Man Utd 'would pay £174m for Neymar', Chelsea 'to miss three top targets', Man City transfer ban 'could speed up Alexis deal',

In moments of great importance, the football family tends to put aside its differences and come together for a common goal. And in the latest heartwarming example of this humanitarianism, the world’s biggest clubs have joined forces for the noble cause of making sure Chelsea do not win the Premier League for a second season running.

The Mirror reports that Blues boss Antonio Conte is facing a “triple threat” from all directions (well, three directions) as his rivals work together to ensure he is not able to secure any of his defensive targets, therefore increasing the chances that Chelsea are rubbish like they were in 2015/16 and bringing joy to millions.

It’s an inspirational campaign with a string of glamorous backers. Manchester City are doing their bit by trying to gazump Conte’s £34m bid for Roma centre-back Antonio Rudiger, Barcelona are getting involved by swooping for long-time Chelsea target Leonardo Bonucci, and Juventus are also helping out by making a fresh attempt to persuade left-back Alex Sandro to snub Stamford Bridge and stay in Turin.

Man City have more selfish reasons to be gazumping Chelsea too. The Sun says the threat of a transfer ban against the Citizens means they are trying to sign as many players as they can this summer.

City could be banned for the next two transfer windows if they are found guilty of breaking the rules when they signed Argentine teenager Benjamin Garre last year, so Pep Guardiola reportedly fears it could be “now or never” in his pursuit of Alexis Sanchez.

50/50

Meanwhile, City keeper Claudio Bravo has urged his Chilean team-mate to join him at the Etihad (Star). In fact, that’s probably the only reason they’re keeping Bravo at the club.

Manchester United transfer guru Ed Woodward is willing to meet Neymar’s £174m release clause if the Brazilian forward decides to leave Barcelona, says the Star. That’s good to know Ed, thanks. We’ll get back to you.

In further sensational Spanish-style gossip, Gareth Bale has cast doubt over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Real Madrid by doing a “50/50” hand gesture when asked if the Portuguese hunk would be staying at the Bernabeu (Sun). It’s almost as if Bale doesn’t care whether CR7 leaves or not.

Liverpool have told Paris Saint-Germain they will need to pay £87m if they want to sign playmaker Philippe Coutinho (Mirror). That’s a dangerous game – don’t they know how much money PSG have got?

Elsewhere, the Reds are competing with West Ham to sign Benfica’s 26-year-old Mexican forward Raul Jimenez (Star), Arsenal are “close” to announcing the signing of Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez (Calciomercato) and Mesut Ozil claims his Instagram account was “hacked” after a post appeared on his feed telling his ex-girlfriend he “will always love her” (Mirror). That stunt has got Arsene Wenger’s mitts all over it as he ramps up the contract stand-off mind games.

@darlingkevin