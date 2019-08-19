Hot day of joint practice between Ravens and Eagles cut short

PHILADELPHIA - On a day with the heat index at 100 degrees, the Ravens first joint practice in Philadelphia against one of the favorites to come out of the NFC ended about 45 minutes short.

This week is the Ravens' second joint practice of August, the first of which came when the Jaguars came to Baltimore for two days of practice before the preseason opener.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"The best thing is I think the tempo ramps up a little bit," coach John Harbaugh said on joint practices. "You get different guys, different schemes. I do think it notches up one or two clicks, which is good for you. This is a really talented football team, the Eagles, so we get a chance to see some really good players."

Even with some positive feelings from the practice, there were, and still are, a few question marks about the Ravens and their available bodies.

Kenneth Dixon, Gus Edwards, and Miles Boykin were notable absences from practice from the start. Left guard Jermaine Eluemanor left practice early, and Ronnie Stanley and Mark Ingram didn't take reps towards the end of practice.

With the heat beating down, it's unclear if they were related to the weather. Harbaugh had no updates after practice, for players that missed the entirety, or players that left early.

The practice was ruled by defense, though, as the Ravens offense had trouble scoring in the red zone most of the afternoon. One of the biggest highlights, however, was a diving catch by Mark Andrews in the back of the end zone.

Story continues

"The red zone is tough, the red zone is faster, coverage is tighter," Harbaugh said. "Things have to be executed more quickly, more decisively. The windows are going to be closing quicker, they're going to be smaller. Timing is really important, execution is everything. For a young quarterback, it's a fast game as it is."

Defensively, the Ravens secondary held its own against a talented Eagles offense.

Notably, however, Earl Thomas was beaten on a deep route by Alshon Jeffery on a pass from Carson Wentz.

Carson Wentz just threw his best pass of the day. A deep ball to Alshon Jeffery up the seam over Earl Thomas, about 40 yards. #Eagles — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) August 19, 2019

"What I've drawn from the last two joint practices is the competitive juices you get from going against a new team," Thomas said. "Carson Wentz is not a pushover, it's good to go against him. It's good to go against that offense. Tight ends are pretty good, receivers are pretty good."

The Ravens will practice with the Eagles once again tomorrow before a day off on Wednesday. The two will play, officially, on Thursday in the team's third preseason game.

Until then, they'll just focus on getting better against a team that's one of the league's best.

"You see different routes, you see different combinations in the passing game, you see different quarterbacks," Thomas said. "All of that is great."

MORE RAVENS NEWS:

Hot day of joint practice between Ravens and Eagles cut short originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington