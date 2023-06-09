HOT & COLD: Predicting which teams are likely to upset Alabama in 2023

In 2022, Alabama may have won a New Year’s Six bowl game, but Tide fans were disappointed that the program didn’t get to compete for a national championship. Nick Saban’s team was ranked No. 5 heading into the playoffs, making it the first program left out of the top four to participate in the College Football Playoffs.

Two regular season losses, one to Tennessee and the other to LSU, are to blame for Alabama’s derailed championship hopes.

As the 2023 season approaches, the Crimson Tide’s schedule has a few difficult games that could serve as road blocks on the team’s quest to return to the playoffs.

Here are five teams that could put Alabama on upset watch and my rating of ‘hot or cold’ on how likely it is to actually happen.

Hot or Cold: Hot.

Alabama takes on the Longhorns in the second week of the season for the final installment of a home-and-home series. In 2022, the Crimson Tide left Austin, Texas with a win, but only by a single point. That game could have gone very differently if Quinn Ewers didn’t get hurt and played a full four quarters. Not only is he going to be back on the field, but they’ll have Arch Manning as QB2 to step in if a similar situation occurs. Not only does that work in favor of the Longhorns, but Alabama currently has a bunch of unanswered questions on offense. There’s an ongoing three-man race for the starting quarterback job. With this game being so early in the season, will Alabama have everything figured out and solidified by then? Many expect the Tide to win this in Bryant-Denny Stadium, but it could be closer than many expect. I say ‘Hot’ only because there are plenty of unknowns looming over this Alabama team that may need additional sorting out before this game, while Texas only has to worry about planning for this matchup.

LSU

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Hot or Cold: Cold.

An overtime win in Death Valley thanks to a gutsy two-point conversion attempt that went the way of the Tigers. LSU went on to win the SEC West and play for a conference championship. Brian Kelly finally got a win over Saban and finished his first year at LSU with plenty of positives. That being said, I think this game is all Alabama. Revenge is on the Crimson Tide’s mind and the atmosphere in Tuscaloosa will boost this team. An off week to prepare, plus this game being late in the season should give Saban and the Tide all the time in the world to prepare. Like last season, this game could be the one to determine which program wins the West.

Tennessee

Hot or Cold: Hot.

Let’s not act like Tennessee‘s win over Alabama in Neyland Stadium last season was a random gift from the college football gods. Josh Heupel is a solid coach and has been getting this Volunteers program trending in the right direction since the day he stepped foot in Knoxville. While I don’t think Tennessee actually wins this matchup in Tuscaloosa, it would be silly to rule out the possibility that the Vols are hungry to start a winning streak of their own after snapping the one Alabama had running since 2006. Sure, they lost some impact players, but so has Alabama over the years. What has been the difference? Coaching. It’s long been said that Alabama doesn’t rebuild, it reloads. Tide fans can thank Saban for that. Heupel could very well look to start that sort of narrative for his program up in Tennessee. The stronger this rivalry is, the greater it is for college football fans across the country.

Texas A&M

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Hot or Cold: Cold (like some leftovers)

There’s a reason I added “like some leftovers.” Currently, it’s cold, but it could heat back up real quick. After upsetting Alabama in College Station in 2021, Aggies fans were on top of the world. Then, 2022 was an extreme disappointment, as Texas A&M went 5-7. The Aggies did get a chance to face potential starting quarterback Jalen Milroe last season and made it an extremely close game that went down to the wire, but ultimately resulted in an Alabama win. We all know about the Jimbo Fisher-Saban feud, and this contest takes place in the daunting environment of Kyle Field. I don’t think the Aggies are currently able to upset the Tide, but things could change quickly depending on which version of Texas A&M show sup to start the 2023 season.

Auburn

Hot or Cold: Cold.

This will be the fourth different head coach in four years for Auburn that Alabama will face. Recent seasons have resulted in some extremely interesting games. The Tigers now have Hugh Freeze at the helm of the program, and he knows a thing or two about beating Saban and Alabama, After all, he did so in back-to-back years with Ole Miss. Auburn is an anomaly heading into 2023. There appears to be a sizable talent gap between the two programs, but it could be one of those games where Auburn’s only goal is to spoil Alabama’s season. I’m going with cold on this one because the Crimson Tide could have the College Football Playoffs on the line at this point and it’ll be a must-win game. Whoever the starting quarterback is for Alabama will be making their first Iron Bowl start and have to do so on the road. Tide fans know the dangers associated with playing in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

