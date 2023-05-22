HOT & COLD: Which disgruntled ACC programs should the SEC look to add?

Once the conference realignment movement got started, it was clear that the ship had sailed and was not docking anywhere anytime soon. As the 2023 season approaches, fans will get a glimpse at the start of realignment in action as the Big 12 will add four new programs.

In 2024, the SEC will add Oklahoma and Texas, and the Big Ten will add USC and UCLA.

The ACC, amid all of the chaos, remained relatively quiet. Until now.

Recent reports reveal that seven ACC programs, known as ‘the magnificent seven,’ have sought legal guidance in potentially getting out of the conference’s grant-of-rights. The current deal with the ACC runs through 2036. However, with nearly half of the programs in the conference seeking a way out, it could be a lot sooner than that.

Below, we take a look at if the SEC should be hot or cold on these seven programs that want out of the ACC.

Clemson

Hot or Cold: HOT!

Clemson Football has had a nice run as the top team in the ACC for quite some time. Joining the SEC may hinder the program’s ability to consistently be a national title contender. However, from the SEC’s perspective, this would be a great pick-up. Clemson is a nationally known brand and can contribute to the success of the conference in more ways than just football. It would seem silly to not at least reach out.

Miami

Hot or Cold: Hot.

Miami is one of the biggest and most recognizable brands in collegiate athletics. As far as football is concerned, the program hasn’t looked great in quite some time, but bringing in Mario Cristobal was a step in the right direction. Also, adding five national championships to an already-title-heavy conference is a great look. The Hurricanes also have a respectable basketball program that would mesh well with the strengthening SEC. Overall, I believe Miami would be a solid fit.

Virginia

Hot or Cold: Cold.

The SEC’s mission of expansion isn’t just focused on the competitive nature of athletics, it’s also about growing the conference. Virginia’s football program may not be up to par with the rest of the SEC, but basketball surely is. I’m giving Virginia a cold rating because I just don’t see Virginia being an SEC brand, despite the conference wanting to expand its reach. However, there may be another program in the state to garner interest.

Virginia Tech

Hot or Cold: Warm.

Virginia Tech football certainly has the fans and excitement that could match the energy brought by most current SEC programs. While the Hokies haven’t been all too strong in recent years, the program isn’t shy when it comes to scheduling tough opponents, especially those within the SEC. Over the next decade, Virginia Tech Football has four SEC teams on its schedule, including Ole Miss and Alabama. I’m giving Virginia Tech a warm rating due to the fact that I think the SEC would look to add one team from Virginia, but not both. That being said, I would give the upper hand to the Hokies.

North Carolina State

Hot or Cold: Cold.

North Carolina State is a blossoming program in the overall realm of collegiate athletics, but I don’t see it being one that the SEC is ready to align itself with. The football program has been somewhat competitive in the ACC in recent seasons, however I can’t see it being all too competitive if it were forced to regularly play national title contenders. Wolfpack basketball has seen success in the past and will continue to be a tournament team in years to come. This cold rating is similar to that of Virginia’s, where the SEC may look to invite a different program from North Carolina.

North Carolina

Hot or Cold: Hot!

North Carolina is another program in the ACC with an ultra-recognizable brand. The football program is far from mediocre and has had some decent runs in the regular season in recent years. However, the true value of the Tar Heels brand comes from basketball. As the SEC’s basketball resumé continues to strengthen, adding a historical program like UNC would just solidify it as one of the elite conferences in the country. All around, I can see the SEC being extremely interested in adding North Carolina.

Florida State

Hot or Cold: Hot!

Adding Florida State would add more rich history to the SEC First and foremost, the Seminoles’ football program appears to be back on the rise after a few down years, and joining the SEC would not only mean more money for the school but would help a ton with recruiting at a program that already doesn’t have any issues landing top prospects. Florida State basketball has had some serious highs and lows over the last decade, but joining a rapidly rising basketball conference could help change things up on the recruiting side. For many reasons, Florida State just feels like a perfect fit. If the SEC could also add Miami, the trio of Sunshine State schools (Florida, Florida State, Miami) would introduce a ton of in-state drama, which the conference already has plenty of.

