Hot bats lead Pleasant Valley to doubleheader sweep over Clinton

May 29—CLINTON — The Pleasant Valley Spartans spoiled the Clinton River Kings home opener on Tuesday night as the two Mississippi Athletic Conference teams met for a doubleheader.

It was all Spartans in game one, scoring two runs in the first and five in the third to jump ahead 7-0.

Clinton did get two runs back in the bottom of the third but the Spartans answered with nine unanswered runs to make it a 16-2 ballgame in the fifth. The Kings did score two runs in the bottom of the fifth but the game ended via mercy rule 16-4.

Senior Kinnick Belitz led the Kings with two hits.

In game two the Spartans once again jumped all over the Kings, taking a 4-1 lead through two innings.

However, four runs in the third and five in the fourth gave Pleasant Valley a 13-1 lead. Clinton was unable to score in the fourth and the game ended early, once again via the mercy rule.

Clinton is now 0-3 to begin the season and will play at Davenport Central for a MAC doubleheader on Thursday at 5 p.m.