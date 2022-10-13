Hot 5-star recruit Nyckoles Harbor moves official visit to LSU back

The best pure athlete who hasn’t committed to a college program yet in the class of 2023 is Archbishop Carroll’s Nyckoles Harbor.

Harbor is a five-star recruit and the top ATH in the country. At 6-foot-5, 225 pounds, he can play tight end as well as the EDGE. Last season he posted 17 sacks and 66 hurries to go with 290 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

You have to see Harbor to fully appreciate what he can do, as a blocker:

2023 5⭐️ ATH Nyckoles Harbor is a menace to defensive ends. @MichiganRivals pic.twitter.com/EB0FM17pc1 — Zach Libby (@RivalsLibby) October 1, 2022

Here’s Harbor as a pass rushing menace:

Where does Michigan Stand with top targets like five-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor?@RivalsLibby updates the Wolverines offensive big board: https://t.co/FZzy7YVWBc pic.twitter.com/jNzi80zTLr — Rivals (@Rivals) October 7, 2022

And here’s what he can do on the track:

Nick Saban needs to get on the phone NOW 5 ⭐️ DE Nyckoles Harbor just ran a 10.32 100m pic.twitter.com/RNSyS8KAEb — The Ox Cord Podcast (@TheOxCordPod) April 4, 2022

Harbor has been busy on the recruiting circuit, recently visiting Michigan. And while the Wolverines may now be considered the favorite to get his commitment, the race isn’t over yet—and he doesn’t seem to be in a hurry.

Next up on Harbor’s official visit list is LSU, where he was originally scheduled to visit for this weekend’s game against Florida. That visit will now take place on Dec. 3 instead.

Harbor also has interest from South Carolina, Georgia and Maryland. Overall, Harbor has offers from 43 college teams.

