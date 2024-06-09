Hosts Italy claim half-marathon gold and silver at athletics Euros

Italy's Yemaneberhan Crippa reacts after wining the Men's Half Marathon during the 26th edition of Rome 2024 European Athletics Championships at the Olympic Stadium. Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse via ZUMA Press/dpa

Hosts Italy conntinued to dominate the European athletics championships in Rome on Sunday with gold and silver in the men's half marathon.

Yemaneberhan Crippa edged countryman Pietro Riva by one second with a winnning time of 1 hour 1 minute 3 seconds. German Amanal Petros got bronze another three seconds back, missing a possible better result when he tripped after entering the Olympic Stadium.

Italy also topped the team standings, ahead of Israel and Germay, and are runaway leaders in the medal table of the six-day championships, with seven gold, five silver and one bronze.

Norway got their second gold when Karoline Bjerkeli Grovdal ran away from her rivals in the closing stages of the women's half marathon.

She clocked a championship record 1:08:09 to finnish 46 seconds ahead of Romanian Joan Chelimo Melly, with Britain's Calli Hauger-Thackery getting bronze. Britain won the team standings from Germany and Spain.

There was no full marathon in Rome because the championships are two months ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Seven further finals are scheduled for later Sunday, including the women's 100m.