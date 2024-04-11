Hosts take first at Saber Relays; Northeast 2nd in class B, Clinton 8th in class A

Apr. 10—DEWITT — Central DeWitt showed out on Tuesday night by taking first place at its Saber Relays.

There were 15 teams competing, broken into two classes, A and B. Locally, Central DeWitt and Clinton were in A while Northeast was in B.

Starting with the Sabers, they dominated for a total of 147 points to take first in class A.

Individually, Alex Brown placed first in the 200 meter dash, running a 22.45. Joining him as a top finisher was Ben Zimmer in the 800 meter run with a 2:07.25 and Kyle Olson with a 10:46.46 in the 3200 meter run.

Caleb Olson, Keegan Peterson and Parker Petsche all took second place in the 800 meter, 1600 meter and 3200 meter run, respectively.

Jameson Gregoire added two second-place finishes, both in the hurdles with a time of 16.18 seconds in the 110 meter hurdles and a 59.01 in the 400 meter hurdles. He also finished in fourth in the high jump, clearing 5'8"

Brady Freeman, Greyson Dollar, Adam Wilke and Lucas Johnston got the Sabers another win, this one in the 4x800 meter relay. The boys distance medley, which was made up of Michael Palmer, Brown, Tristan Rheingans and Caleb Olson also took first with a time of 3:32.67.

Rheingans, Ayden McManus, Gregoire and Abe Krukow got the final first-place finish of the night in the 4x110 meter shuttle hurdles. The Sabers also took second in the sprint medley to cap off a dominant performance.

The Clinton River Kings placed eighth in class A with 34 points.

Highlighting the day for the Kings was Ed Weiner who finished in third place in the 800 meter run, finishing the race in 2:13.48. He was two seconds behind DeWitt's Caleb Olson.

Marcus Steen also had a nice day individually, finishing fifth in the discus throw, throwing 124' 7". Terry Liggins also finished in fifth in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes with times of 11.63 and 23.77, respectively.

Clinton's best relay finish was in the 4x400 with Jace Hellweg, Jakobe Worrels, Bryant Lee and Collin Fullick combining for a 3:41.82.

Both the Sabers and Kings will be down at Brady Street Stadium in Davenport on Thursday at 4 p.m.

In class B, the Northeast Rebels placed second in the field of seven teams.

Individually, Northeast was led by Grant Gray who took home first place in the discus throw and second in the shot put, throwing 158' 2" and 51' 2.75" respectively. Clayton Meyermann also added a third place finish in both of those events, throwing 136' 9" in discus and 48' 1.75" in shot put.

Colby Gray took second in the high jump, clearing 5' 10" and third in the long jump with a distance of 19' 0.5". Asa Cox joined both Gray's with another second place finish, his in the 110 meter hurdles.

The lone first place relay finish for the Rebels came in the 4x110 meter shuttle hurdles with Corbin Knutsen, Cox, Colby Gray and Gavin Kramer finishing in 1:05.27.

Cox, Sawyer Schmidt, Knutsen and Parker Messerich took second in the distance medley with a 3:48.58 to give their squad another eight points on the day.

Michael Frame, Grant Gray, Kramer and Schmidt also grabbed second place in the 4x100 meter relay, combing for a 45.55.

The Rebels closed out the day with two more third-place finishes in both the 4x400 and the 4x800 meter relays.

Northeast will be in action on Thursday afternoon up at Monticello.