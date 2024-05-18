Hosting NCAA softball regional in CoMo, Missouri Tigers lose opening game to Omaha

Just like that, the Missouri Tigers’ backs are against the proverbial wall. On their home field, no less.

Mizzou ran into a tough opening draw Friday in Summit League champion Omaha. And the Mavericks (41-13) proved more than up to the challenge, beating the Tigers 3-1 in nine innings.

Cierra Harrison, the sophomore from Lee’s Summit North, got the start for Mizzou (43-15) and pitched four solid innings, allowing three hits and one earned run. She struck out six and walked none.

Marissa McCann relieved and worked the next 4 2/3 innings, allowing two hits and two earned runs with three strikeouts and one walk. Taylor Pannell finished the game in the circle for the Tigers, facing one batter and getting the strikeout.

The problem for MU was offense — or lack thereof. The Tigers managed just four hits, scoring their lone run in the sixth when third baseman Kara Daly hit a sacrifice fly to left, driving in first baseman Abby Hay.

Omaha scored two runs in the ninth via a home run by Ava Rongish. Kamryn Meyer pitched the complete game for the win, striking out six and walking four while allowing four hits and one earned run.

Missouri’s defeat sends the regional hosts into a must-win game against Indiana (40-19) on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. The winner of that game will turn around and play again at 7 o’clock Saturday evening, while the loser’s season will be over.

Omaha, meanwhile, plays Washington (31-13) — the Huskies were 8-7 walkoff winners Friday vs. Indiana — on Saturday at 2 p.m.