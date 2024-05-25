Host Saginaw opens the Memorial Cup with a 5-4 victory over Moose Jaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — Zayne Parekh had a goal and two assists and the host Saginaw Spirit opened the Memorial Cup major junior hockey championship with a 5-4 victory over the Moose Jaw Warriors on Friday night.

Both playing in the four-team event for the first time, the teams were coming off long layoffs. Saginaw was idle since May 5 after a Game 6 loss to the London Knights in the Ontario Hockey League’s Western Conference championship, while Moose Jaw wrapped up the Western Hockey League title May 15.

Saginaw led 4-0 midway through the second period, with Parekh having a hand in the first three goals. Nic Sima, Owen Beck, Jorian Donovan and Josh Bloom also scored, and Andrew Oke made 22 saves.

Brayden Yager had two goals and an assist for Moose Jaw.

On Saturday in round-robin play, OHL winner London will face the Quebec Major Junior Jockey League champion Drummondville Voltigeurs. Saginaw will return to action Sunday night against Drummondville.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports