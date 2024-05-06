Host families needed for Kokomo Jackrabbits season

May 6—More than three dozen ballplayers will call Kokomo home this summer as they chase their dream.

And a few could use a place to stay.

The Kokomo Jackrabbits, a college wood-bat summer baseball team, is looking for people interested in being host families.

The team plays in the Northwoods League, one of the top summer college baseball leagues.

Beth Brahm, the host family coordinator for the team, said the Jackrabbits need at least two or three more host families.

"It would be nice to have a few more because several families have taken on more than what they've done before," she said.

Players come from across the country to spend part of their summer playing baseball games in Kokomo and the Midwest.

The season starts Memorial Day and runs through mid-August. Everyone in the host family receive free season tickets and promotional items and discounts on merch.

A host family needs to provide a player with a bedroom, bathroom, washer and dryer, but other than that, hosting can look a lot of different ways.

There are families with young children, empty nesters and retired and single folks, too. One can host one player or multiple.

"You don't have to be married or have kids," said Nathan Martin, general manager of the Jackrabbits. "Really embracing them and making them a part of your family is ideally what we're looking for."

Brahm pairs players with their host families. Both parties fill out forms. It's essentially a matchmaking job.

Players are asked to include their favorite food, if they like pets and kids or have allergies. Teammates are paired together when possible.

It's up to Brahm to find the best possible fit for both the player and the host family.

Brahm and her husband have hosted players since the team's inception. She encourages those interested to give it a chance.

"We didn't really know what were getting into," she said. "It's nice to give them a place to lay their head."

Some players have their own transportation. Players are fed at the stadium before and after games. Brahm suggested keeping one's home stocked with breakfast foods and a player's favorite snacks.

A person could host a half-season player, one who will only be with the team for part of the season, as a way to test the waters.

But there's a good chance if you host, you'll fall in love with it. Many host year after year.

"A lot of them make long lasting relationships out of it," Martin said.

The Brahms are still in touch with many of the players who have stayed with them over the years.

"They've become more like our family than I would have ever realized," Brahm said.

Spencer Durham can be reached at 765-454-8598, by email at spencer.durham@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter at @Durham_KT.