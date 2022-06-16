FOLLOW LIVE:

U.S. Open second-round updates: Daffue leads in his first major

Here are the host cities for the 2026 World Cup

Logan Reardon
·1 min read

Here are the host cities for the 2026 World Cup originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2022 World Cup is set to begin this November, but it’s not too early to look ahead to 2026.

For the first time since 1994, the World Cup is coming to North America in 2026. Matches will be played across three countries – the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The U.S. previously hosted the World Cup in 1994, while Mexico hosted in 1970 and 1984. Canada, which hosted the women’s World Cup in 2015, has never held men’s World Cup matches in the nation.

On Thursday, FIFA unveiled the 16 host cities for the 2026 event. There were 11 American cities, three Mexican cities and two Canadian cities selected.

Here’s a look at the 16 host cities for the 2026 World Cup:

United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle

Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, Monterrey

Canada: Toronto, Vancouver

The cities were organized and revealed by region on the broadcast:

East: Boston, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Toronto

Central: Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Mexico City, Monterrey

West: Guadalajara, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Vancouver

The 2026 World Cup is expected to return to its traditional summer window (June-July) after the 2022 World Cup was moved due to extreme summer heat in Qatar. It will also be the first World Cup with an expanded field of 48 teams (up from 32).

