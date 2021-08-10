Hospitals fill up as Delta surges across U.S.

Hospitals in the United States are filling up rapidly, as the Delta variant sends COVID-19 cases surging to a six-month high.

The U.S. has averaged 100,000 cases for three days in a row, up 35% over the past week, according to a Reuters tally.

That's largely due to Delta sweeping through unvaccinated swathes of Southern states.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said Monday only eight intensive care unit beds were available in the state, while Texas Governor Greg Abbott asked hospitals to postpone elective surgeries for the time being.

In Florida, which set a single-day record on Sunday with over 28,000 cases, according to the CDC, hospitalizations have been at record highs for eight days in a row.

That's led to renewed debate over vaccine and mask mandates.

A growing number of top education officials have shifted gears, calling for mandatory vaccinations for teachers and mask mandates in schools.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon announced Monday it would seek the president's approval to require military members to get vaccinated.

Louisiana, Florida and Arkansas reported the most new cases in the past week, based on population.