Hospitality Tech Startup SendSquared Raises $1 Million in Seed Funding

SendSquared
·2 min read

The company’s marketing platform helps hotels and resorts increase bookings and maintain more control over pricing and capacity

Nicolas Wegener, founder and CEO of SendSquared

We set out to create a scientific marketing platform with AI at its core, to bring ease and continuity to the marketing manager and organization. SendSquared is like what social marketing ad platforms have done for marketers, in the form of direct digital marketing, where the company owns their lists, contacts, and data. This makes our approach completely different from other platforms.
MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SendSquared (sendsquared.com), a marketing communications technology platform for the hospitality industry, announced today the closing of $1 million in seed round funding by Cobalt Capital Partners, a Minneapolis-based private equity firm.

The capital raised will enable SendSquared to enhance its product, expand its sales, marketing, and product development teams, and cultivate strategic partnerships.

“SendSquared is a powerful marketing platform designed to help resorts and hotels maintain more control over capacity and pricing while also creating a better customer experience,” said Judy Vijums, founder of Cobalt Capital Partners. “We are very excited about this venture with SendSquared, and look forward to being a part of the company’s growth and success.”

As features continue to develop and integrate with other hospitality platforms, SendSquared’s technology platform will be better positioned to help resorts and vacation rental management companies (VRMCs) elevate their marketing and communications strategies using email, text, voice, booking, and even WiFi.

SendSquared provides its customers with a feature-rich platform to leverage guest data using the same communication infrastructure that Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) use. The application enables hospitality representatives to interact with guests in real-time through a variety of channels, providing the best possible customer experience. This results in increased guest retention and direct bookings, as well as bigger revenue margins.

"SendSquared was created to fulfill the need for a marketing platform that treats guests like people, not numbers; a system that leverages data to better understand guest interests and preferences, and creates relevant effective marketing," said Nicolas Wegener, founder and CEO of SendSquared. “We’re thrilled to take SendSquared to the next level with this funding.”

About SendSquared
Founded in 2018 and based in the Twin Cities, SendSquared provides an all-in-one communication platform for the hospitality industry that facilitates email marketing, SMS, Voice, CRM, and more to help resorts and hospitality organizations grow by building strong customer relationships and increasing direct bookings. SendSquared is trusted by more than 100 leading resorts, hoteliers, and VRMCs. For more information or to demo SendSquared, follow us on Twitter, Linkedin, and our blog.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34e79924-126a-4ea5-a9fb-839bdc3cc9a8


