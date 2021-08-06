Hospital, union agree to three-year contract for service, maintenance workers

Aug. 6—Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center and the hospital's workers union have agreed to a new three-year contract for service and maintenance employees that ensures them of an hourly wage of at least $15.25.

The deal, ratified July 31, will affect employees working in the hospital's food and nutrition and environmental services departments as well as those working in support of the nursing staff in other capacities.

"It was a pleasure to be able to come together as union and hospital to negotiate in the best interest of our employees," Service and Maintenance President James Ortiz said in a news release issued Thursday. "This has been an especially difficult year to work in health care, so our collective work to support our frontline workers demonstrates our commitment to being a best place to work," he said.

Lillian Montoya, president and CEO of the hospital, said in the news release both sides worked "to quickly reach an agreement that recognizes our commitment to our service and maintenance support staff. Each day, our support staff are on the front line of the important and compassionate care that we deliver to our patients and their families."

Contract negotiations took place between July 16 and 23 with both sides working to come to agreement by the end of September.

New Mexico's minimum wage is $10.50 an hour.