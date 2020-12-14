Horton-Tucker gets LeBron hyped with 31 in 3 quarters vs. Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers were back on the court on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Clippers in yet another exhibition game in the run-up to the December 22 matchup regular season against the same team. But in the second straight game, the talk of the night was Lakers second-year guard Talen Horton-Tucker. This time, it didn’t even take the full game for Horton-Tucker to make an impression and getting reactions from the Lakers stars, LeBron James, and fellow Chicago native Anthony Davis.

Horton-Tucker’s scoring binge included 31 points in three-quarters of action on Sunday against the Clippers. Because it’s the preseason, Clippers stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard each played just 18 minutes on Sunday while the Lakers rested James and Davis.

THT is showing out again & LeBron is HYPED 🔥 He’s up to 31 PTS. #NBAPreseason pic.twitter.com/5AOGgL6cth — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 14, 2020

Horton-Tucker has been the talk of the preseason so far for the Lakers. He’s been a fan favorite for a while, but his play in the preseason is backing up the hype now. He had a few moments in last year’s postseason run to a championship, but he’s in a prime position to have a major role in the title defense.

Related