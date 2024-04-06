Horton delivers two home runs for Liberty baseball, totals three in two games

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (WETM) – Sayre’s Brayden Horton is red hot at the plate for Liberty baseball.

(Photo Courtesy: @LibertyBaseball on “X”)

Brayden Horton delivered his 2nd, 2 home run game of the season for Liberty baseball, on Saturday. The Sayre grad crushed solo homers in the 2nd and 6th innings of Liberty’s 15-5 win over New Mexico State. The huge day at the plate gives Horton 6 home runs in the last 8 games for the Flames, with 3 coming in the past 2 days. In addition to the home runs, the Sayre grad hit a double in the 7 inning win, brining his season totals to 20 RBI, 19 runs, 2 doubles, and 8 home runs, on 21 hits.

Horton and the Flames will look to sweep New Mexico State on Sunday. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.