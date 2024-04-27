Hortin rewriting Tuscola record book in final track season

TUSCOLA (WCIA) — Tuscola senior Josiah Hortin’s high school career has been decorated to say the least.

“This year I’ve been going for every one that I can get,” Hortin said. “It’s a pretty big deal being solidified in the record book.”

Hortin holds the Warriors school records for the half mile, one mile, two mile, and the distance medley relay.

“And tonight, if the conditions are right, he’ll be on a relay team that will break our school record for the 4×8,” head coach Ryan Hornaday said.

Hortin and teammates Jackson Barrett, Will Foltz, and David Hornaday shattered the record with a 7:56.61 at the Spartan Classic in St. Joseph.

But with all those records, he’s hoping to put his name on something that can’t be topped. His tenth place individual finish at cross country state this past Fall led the Warriors to their first state title. Hortin wants to run it back at the track and field state finals next month.

“The team’s looking strong so hopefully heading into outdoor it keeps going up,” Hortin said.

“It won’t be easy but hopefully when we get to the end of May we can hold our heads high and know everything that we’ve dreamed and hoped for,” Hornaday said. “When the day comes, I think we’re gonna be ready.”

And when his time in black and gold does come to an end, he’s looking forward to representing the program that made him running track and cross country for the University of Louisville this Fall.

