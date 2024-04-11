Horsheads boys lax tops Elmira, Wednesday scoreboard

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads boys lacrosse team surged past visiting Elmira on Wednesday night.

The Blue Raiders topped the Express 9-3 and improved their record to (4-0). Braden Woodworth scored two goals and had three assists leading the attack for Horseheads. Cody Dale and Griffin Stevens scored two goals each for Horseheads in the game which saw the Blue Raiders pull away in the final quarter.

Andrew Potter added 13 saves in the cage for Horseheads while Elmira’s Sam Brenen-Buseck secured 10 saves. Full Wednesday scoreboard below from around the region.

High School Boys Lacrosse

Horseheads 9, Elmira 3

Elmira Notre Dame 9, Dryden 8

Binghamton 14, Watkins Glen 8

High School Baseball

Waverly 11, Chenango Valley 4

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.