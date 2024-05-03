Horsheads baseball wins STAC West Championship

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads baseball has done it again.

The Blue Raiders clinched their fourth consecutive STAC West Championship in the regular season besting Elmira on the road 3-0. Horseheads ace Mason Holloway struck out nine in a four-hit outing for the Blue Raiders. With the win, Horseheads improved to (12-1) overall while securing 11 wins in a row.

Cooper Ball delivered a two-RBI single in the first inning giving Horseheads a quick 2-0 lead over Elmira. Then, Horseheads added their third and final run when Dom Russ scored from third base after Holloway hit into a double play giving the game a 3-0 final score.

Horseheads next plays Ithaca Friday night at home at 5 pm. Full Thursday night scoreboard below.

High School Baseball

Horseheads 3, Elmira 0

Owego 10, Waverly 6

Tioga 25, Newark Valley 7 F/5

High School Softball

Haverling 7, Elmira 4

Waverly 17, Seton CC 5

NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Big 10 Semis

#9 Penn State 19, #8 Maryland 9

– Corning native Logan McNaney 8 saves for Maryland

NHL Playoffs – Opening Round, Game 6

Toronto 2, Boston 1

– Elmira’s Johnny Beecher played 10:30, won three face offs and blocked three shots in the loss. Toronto forces a decisive game seven Saturday night at 8 pm in Boston.

