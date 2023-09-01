Horseshoe Beach Contends With Significant Damage Left by Idalia

Storm Idalia destroyed homes and left debris across the town of Horseshoe Beach, footage posted on Friday, September 1, shows.

Videos and images posted by Sammy Norman on Friday show debris, branches and parts of houses strewn across properties.

The Dixie County Fire Rescue said Friday that emergency workers would perform “door-to-door” vitals checks on residents and that FEMA would send employees to coastal communities. Credit: Sammy Norman via Storyful